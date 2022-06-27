What’s up, everybody? It’s ya boy Legendary Lade here with a special edition of “Kickin’ Facts.” This week, I’m hitting you with my best dressed picks from “Culture’s Biggest Night” — the 2022 BET Awards. The BET Awards celebrate the best in music, so it’s only right that the attendees dress the part for the ceremony. Here’s my list of those who hit the mark last night (June 26).

1. Diddy

Up first, I have to start with Diddy. Not only was he last night’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, he also hit a high note style-wise. With his hot pink magenta suit, he set the tone for the night with an asymmetrical jacket and non-fussy dress shirt to match.

2. Coi Leray

For the ladies, I’ll start with rapper Coi Leray. She wore a head-to-toe denim runway Alexander Wang look that perfectly nailed BET’s informal yet youthfully edgy theme.

3. Swae Lee

Up next is Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd in a double breasted, black and white suit with contrasting details.

4. Tems

Best International Act winner, R&B singer Tems, definitely soars in style in a custom black bustier gown by Dilara Findikoglu.

5. King Combs

King Combs hit the carpet in a head-to-toe, all-red monochromatic look. Vest by Prada, pants by 7/30LA, sneakers by Maison Margiela.

6. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe’s baby blue Casablanca S/S22 suit was the perfect mix of casual and dressy. The wavy lapel and complimenting shirt underneath invoked a look of ease and style.

7. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo’s multicolored Louis Vuitton look was the perfect pop of color for Culture’s Biggest Night. She topped it off with gold accessories and gold platform heels.

8. Ne-Yo

I’m loving Ne-Yo’s black Balmain jacket adorned with heavy gold details and wide-legged trousers. He topped it off with a matching fedora and gold accessories.

9. Taraji P. Henson

What would a “Best Dressed List” be without the hostess with the mostess. This year’s host, Taraji P. Henson, set the tone in a sparkling column gown by Tom Ford. We have a winner!

10. Idris Elba

Idris Elba hit the carpet in contrasting separates, which included a white tunic shirt/top with intricate paneling and orange pants, finished with Gucci loafers. Casual elegance.

11. Latto

Last but certainly not least is Best New Artist winner Latto who looked every inch the winner in her Mugler look, which featured oversized hoop earrings.