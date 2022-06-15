Houston got a little hotter this weekend as some of the biggest names in hip hop ripped not one but two stages at 2022 Summer Jam HTX. On Saturday (June 11), fans were transported from the designated parking lot about a mile away to the event space at SOHO Festival Grounds in chartered bus shuttles for optimum safety and efficiency.

Dubbed “the biggest hip hop party in Texas,” CÎROC, Baileys Colada and Don Julio Tequila teamed up to take over Summer Jam HTX. There were drinks named “The Diddy” and “Don Julio Luxury Margarita,” alongside canned cocktails like CÎROC Vodka Spritz Sunset Citrus, CÎROC Vodka Spritz Colada, Crown Royal Peach Tea, and Crown Royal Whiskey and Cola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Jam HTX (@summerjamhtx)

From an on-site tattoo shop, edibles and pre-rolls for the smokers to bottle service at private cabanas for the ballers, H-Town culture was on full display while guests vibed to live performances and creative activations.

Fans enjoyed emerging acts on the Exotic Pop Stage, including OTB Fastlane, Doughboy Sauce, KoCaine Wayne, Vanilla Trill, Sunshyne Reya and ReddTaughtYou, among others. The Boost Mobile Main Stage showcased performers like Lil’ Flip, Tink, and Texas Boyz, who performed their viral hit “Awready” as the first of many surprises.

Tay Money kept it “Bussin’” as she showed she understood “The Assignment” ahead of Louisiana rapper Kayykilo, who also popped out and had the crowd going crazy for a performance of “Bend It.” REVOLT briefly caught up with the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment artist, who told us she is excited for her musical feature in the STARZ hit series “P Valley” this month. OG Bobby Billions came out right after to play his gospel-inspired tracks “Outside” and “Pain in the Ghetto.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Jam HTX (@summerjamhtx)

Later in the day, Bun B kept the energy high by performing his classics “Get Throwed,” “Give Me That,”and “Draped Up.” He also paid tribute to Pimp C by dedicating “Int’l Players Anthem” to his late bandmate. Going out with a bang of fog machines and lighting effects, Bun B ended his set with “Big Pimpin’” before clearing the way for Saucy Santana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Jam HTX (@summerjamhtx)

The rising star brought all the heat to the stage with his majorette dance moves, designer frames and icy jewelry. Santana performed hits like “Walk Em Like a Dog” and “Material Girl” and brought a dozen fans to the stage to do his viral dance to “Here We Go.” Matching the energy and booty shaking, Latto reminded concertgoers that she’s been that girl with tracks like “Wheelie,” “Muwop,” “Big Energy” and of course “B*tch from the South,” which she ended with a shout out to H-Town.

Houston’s own BeatKing, who brough out DJ Chose, was cut abruptly in order to make time for Moneybagg Yo to perform a quick 15-minute set to close things out. Moneybagg Yo was able to squeeze out bops “Time Today,” “Wockesha,” and “Said Sum” before Houston Police Department shut things down at 10 p.m. promptly.