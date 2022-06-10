Today (June 10), Saucy Santana drops off a catchy new single titled “Booty,” which features an assist from Latto and marks their latest collaboration since the latter’s 777 standout “It’s Givin.” As the title gives way to, “Booty” is essentially an ode to derrières and what these artists are able to do with them:

“Straight to the ‘ghini when I hop off the jet, ass so fat but it still match the legs, all peach emojis when he send me a text, he on PornHub, searchin’ booties like this, big bank, how it get it, Cash App, no limit, make him pass out when he hit it, tell me right now, who else got a ass like this? Who else throw it back like this? What else make ’em mad like this? What else make ’em act like this?”

Produced by Johnny Goldstein, “Booty” borrows elements from Poison Clan’s “Shake Whatcha’ Mama Gave Ya’,” KSHMR’s “Hey Ho Crowd Chant,” and Chi-Lites’ “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So)” — the last of which listeners might recall was used for Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s mega-hit “Crazy in Love.” Don’t be surprised to hear this jam on every dance floor all summer long.

2021 became a truly productive year for Saucy Santana, much in part thanks to well-received projects like Outside and Keep It Playa, the latter of which boasted contributions from City Girls, BeatKing, Kali, and Rubi Rose. That year also became the moment when singles like “Walk” and “Material Girl” reached viral fame thanks to social media (especially the exponentially growing platform TikTok). Now armed with an RCA Records deal, Saucy has been steadily building momentum towards a new body of work, and it’s hopeful that “Booty” is proof of an impending release date.

Press play on Saucy Santana and Latto‘s “Booty” below.