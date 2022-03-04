Sha Money XL has thoughts after Wack 100’s recent claim. During a Clubhouse session earlier this week, Wack stunned fans after claiming that The Game wrote “What Up Gangsta,” a hit track off 50 Cent’s blockbuster debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘.

The Game is not credited as a writer on the track and, during the Clubhouse chat, neither confirmed nor denied Wack’s claim.

However, Sha Money XL is now speaking out about the allegations. The producer and former 50 collaborator accused Wack of making up “lies” on Instagram.

“All [cap],” he commented under a post about Wack’s claim. “All lies all for attention.”

Sha signed 50 to his Money Management Group in the early 2000s and went on to serve as president of G-Unit Records from 2003 until 2007. He also co-produced several songs on Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ including “High All the Time,” “Poor Lil Rich” and “Wanksta.”

Besides Wack’s claims, 50 also made headlines this week for threatening to leave Starz. The Queens native vented his frustrations with the network, which airs his extremely popular “Power” franchise, in a series of Instagram posts.

“This is me packing my stuff,” 50 captioned a video of a person packing a suitcase. “STARZ sucks. My deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed [the series] ‘Hightown’ and [‘Power Book IV:] FORCE’ is the highest-rated show they have sitting in limbo.”

“If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here, you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus,” he added.

In more posts, 50 continued, “Hold my calls, I’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ,” and, “Take that fvcking sign off the door, no more G-Unit Film and Television over here.”

So far, 50 hasn’t commented on Wack’s ghostwriting claim. See the original post and Sha Money XL’s response below.