On Sept. 16, Mura Masa will unveil his third studio LP demon time, a 12-song effort with a wealth of assists from Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, Unknown T, slowthai, Shygirl, and more. The album also contains Mura Masa’s latest hit “blessing me,” a collaboration alongside Pa Salieu and Skillibeng that’s perfect for a dance outing thanks to his infectious production and hedonistic subject matter:

“Bless mi, baptize mi c**ky, mi love e ride, ah nuh like jalopy, wet up yuh p**sy like pipe weh ah drip, slap up yuh b**ty when yuh ridin’ my d**k, bless, bless, bless, bless, bless mi Coca-Cola shape, a nuh Pepsi, when mi rev, yuh sup’m out X6, Koenigsegg, suh mi mek yuh come quick, love see you, and mi c**k a French kiss…”

Yesterday (Aug. 16), fans were treated to a remix of “blessing me” that now sees an appearance from DMV star Kali Uchis, who matches the song’s vibes with a bilingual verse of her own:

“Way I ride it got you stressed, I’m a blessing, baby, pray for me, all the way, no more stacking this, I’m a real thing, ain’t no fake in this, mira, mira cómo muevo ahora que estás hipnotizado, felicitaciones, baby, ya estás bendecido, la salvaje go up and down, lado a lado, round and round, como jajajaja, siempre miran pa’cá, in the club laughing at you, stupid p**as…”

Check out “blessing me (Remix)” below, along with the full tracklisting for demon time.

demon time tracklist: