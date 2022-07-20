Back in May, Mura Masa unveiled the single “blessing me,” which features Pa Salieu and Skillibeng and has become a viral hit on TikTok. Given the adult themes heard throughout, the track is definitely just as perfect for the bedroom as it is for the dance floor:

“Bless mi, baptize mi cocky, mi love yuh right and nuh like jalopy, wet up yuh pussy like pipe weh yuh drip, slap up yuh batty when yuh ridin’ my D, bless, bless, bless, bless, bless mi, Coca-Cola shape, a nuh Pepsi, when mi rev, yuh summon out X6, Koenigsegg, suh mi mek yuh come quick, love see you, and mi cock a French kiss, weh yuh seh, yuh man apprentice, nah, mek yuh come, him selfish, mek mi tek yuh to di trenches, fuck yuh, like mi headsick, mi nuh old man, mi nuh tek pill, tek yuh to my hood, gi yuh body good, Proverbs 5, verse 18…”

This week, Mura Masa blesses the masses with a matching visual for “blessing me.” Directed by Emmanuel Cossu, the accompanying clip features a bevy of beauties dancing to the music. In the midst of the party vibes, Pa Salieu and Skillibeng pop up for their verses while occasionally recreating certain lines (ex. Skilli giving a woman a baptism).

Press play on the visual for “blessing me.” The collaboration will appear on Mura Masa‘s forthcoming LP demon time, out Sept. 16. Check out the full tracklisting for the album below.

demon time Tracklisting: