Multifaceted artist Omar Apollo has officially unveiled his anticipated new album Ivory. Laced with 16 new tracks and appearances from names like Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar, Ivory showcases musical diversity like never before. Paired with the release is the official music video for “Tamagotchi,” the stand-out track named after the nostalgic early 2000’s keepsake toy that also boasts production from legendary producers, Chad Hugo and Pharrell. On the song, Apollo makes the best use of the latin-influenced beat:

Bitch, this Tamagotchi tour bus through Milwaukee/ Bitch, I’m making bread (Bread) sound like Pavarotti bitch, my bag Céline (Céline)/ You can’t get it off me (Off me) bitch, this not my scene (Scene)/ Vamos pa’ Miami (Miami)

Feel on my waistline I’m in LA, four hours away, just hit me on FaceTime (FaceTime)/ Feeling so good, feeling so good, singing a bass line (Bass) your body is on me, you touching up on me, we cum at the same timе (Same time)/ At the samе time, you with somebody, or are you cool? / You with somebody, or are you cool?

In support of the new project, fans were able to enjoy previously released singles like “Killing Me,” which debuted with a television performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Omar‘s “Desvelado Tour” also kicked off this week, which sees multiple new and rescheduled stops along the route this spring, including two performances at Coachella and shows in Tijuana, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York City and Mexico City. The “Desvelado Tour” features support on various dates from Deb Never, Tora-I, and others and begins on April 5 in Portland before wrapping up in Europe with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and London.

Be sure to press play on Omar Apollo’s brand new album Ivory and also the aforementioned video for “Tamagotchi” down below.