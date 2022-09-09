Earlier this month, Kali Uchis returned with her brand new “NO HAY LEY” single produced by Jam City, El Guincho, and Ovy On The Drums. Yesterday (Sept. 8), the Colombian-American songstress delivered the official accompanying music video. The ethereal new clip is directed by TORSO and opens up with scenes of Uchis going through her busy day filled with red carpet appearances and photo shoots. Then, she suddenly runs away from the paparazzi in order to escape to her dream life while her lyrics play:

“Hoy amanecí pensando en ti, tu lengua con la mía la sentí, dicen que no es normal, pero me da igual, yo sé lo que siento cuando me das un beso/ Dicen que no es normal, dicen que yo estoy mal, yo sé lo que siento, lo que siento/ Hey, en el amor no hay ley, y deja que nos miren si quieren/ No matter what we do, no matter what they say, no importa lo que digan, como ‘¿qué?

Uchis’ last body of work was 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) LP, a Spanish album that contained 13 songs and additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. Months afterwards, she released the deluxe edition of the album, complete with a new assist from SZA on the fan-favorite “fue mejor” track.

Since then, she has been a part of plenty of dope collaboration tracks like Don Toliver’s “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” Amaarae’s “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY (Remix),” Omar Apollo’s “Bad Life,” and Mura Masa’s “blessing me (remix).”

Be sure to press play on Kali Uchis’ brand new music video for “NO HAY LEY” down below.