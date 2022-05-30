Over the weekend, Kali Uchis has shared her version of “Desafinado.” Uchis’ re-imagination of “Desfinando” is set to appear on the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which was produced and curated by Jack Antonoff. The original song was popularized by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto in the early 1960s, but for the new release, Kali Uchis puts her special twist on the recognizable lyrics:

Love is like a never-ending melody (Melody-y-y) poets have compared it to a symphony/ A symphony conducted by the lighting of the moon (Uh, uh, uh) but our summer of love is slightly out of tune (Ooh, ooh, ooh)/ Once your kisses raised me to a fever pitch (Da-da-da), now the orchestration doesn’t seem so rich (Seem so rich)

Seems to me you’ve changed the tune we used to sing (Used to sing) like the bossa nova, love should swing (Swing, swing, swing)/ Used to harmonize to souls in perfect time now the song is different and the words don’t even rhyme ’cause you forgot the melody our hearts would always croon

The forthcoming Minions soundtrack also features more covers of 1970s classics from St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and more. It also boasts tracks by Tame Impala and Diana Ross (“Turn Up the Sunshine”). Timed to the official premiere of the movie, the album will arrive on July 1.

Back in 2020, Uchis released her sophomore LP Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), a Spanish album that saw 13 tracks with additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. Last year saw the DMV star collaborate with SZA for a remix of the standout single “Fue Mejor” — she also released an acoustic version of Sin Miedo in June.

Be sure to press play on Kali Uchis’ brand new “Desfinando” cover down below.