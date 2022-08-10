Last week, Jnr Choi unveiled a new single titled “AMUSED,” a JRocs and Lekaa Beats-backed cut that boasts an assist from Brooklyn’s own Fivio Foreign. Much of the catchy single is centered around the artists’ rockstar lifestyles, specifically in regards to women and vices:

“I’ve been a gangster for too long, yeah, look, the Perc’ can’t kill me, I’m too strong, huh, look, she don’t see nothin’ I do wrong, they try to go eat where it’s mixy but they didn’t know I’m too famous for Jue Lan, she like, ‘Fivi’, get me undressed,’ she wanna f**k me while the sun set, and I know all she want is some sex, she fell in love and I ain’t cum yet, shorty a demon in disguise, I look a demon in his eyes, Fivio mad cool, huh, but he turned to a demon by surprise…”

Directed by Troy Roscoe, the accompanying clip for “AMUSED” brings us to an all-white party at a mansion in the middle of nowhere. Jnr Choi, Fivio Foreign, and their crew soon arrive to crash the event. Viewers can see the rappers hanging off of chandeliers, popping bottles, catching vibes with the ladies in attendance, and more.

Well-known for his talents within the modeling world, Jnr Choi first made some serious musical waves with last year’s SS21. That project contained 15 songs and additional contributions from Vinch, Sik Jagga, Manna, and One Mojo. Before 2021 ended, the Gambian-British star found himself at the forefront of UK drill with “To The Moon,” a single that borrows from Sam Tompkins’ cover of Bruno Mars‘ “Talking to the Moon.” The Parked Up-produced offering quickly went viral thanks to TikTok, eventually skyrocketing to the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and various other charts around the globe. “To The Moon” also spawned notable remixes alongside Gunna, G Herbo, Russ Millions, and more. Press play on “AMUSED” below.