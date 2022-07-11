Back in October, Rotimi unveiled the official deluxe version of his debut project, All or Nothing. Equipped with six additional tracks, the upgraded edition included new high-profile appearances by Busta Rhymes, Ludacris and Eliad.

This week, the New Jersey-born singer returns with his brand new follow-up single, “Throwback.” The freshly released track taps in with fellow West African recording artist Jnr Choi and Ghanaian producer Blackway. On the song, Rotimi brings together multiple rhythmic flows to create the perfect dance-ready anthem:

I’m down in Atlanta, my ex call me, I no answer (Sheesh) June baby, oh, she a Cancer (Mm)/ Mm, West African dancer, go low, baby so bad/ Whine ‘pon di cocky, you fi make me go mad (Yeah) put it on me, I go make it throw it back/ Baby, how you do it, you gon’ make me a dad, mm, so bad, so bad, hey/

Rotimi also took a moment to share his excitement for the new release and encourage fans to put their own twist on it. “Gyal dem from Naija to London stand up!” he captioned his celebratory post. “I Just dropped the video for my summer smash #THROWBACK and it’s already going crazy in the streets! Hit the link in my bio for the official visual and tag me and my brudda Jnr Choi in your videos showing us how this song makes you move!”

The original All or Nothing project boasts 15 new tracks and includes features from names like Alpha P, Fireboy DML, Yung Bleu, Tank, and even an appearance from his mother on “Memory Lane.” In terms of visuals from the album, he has shared plenty of clips for fans to enjoy like “Weapon” featuring Fireboy DML, “I Do,” and “Don’t You Ever.”

Be sure to press play on Rotimi’s “Throwback” music video featuring Jnr Choi and Blackway down below.