Last September saw the highly anticipated release of EMPIRE partner Rotimi’s debut studio album All or Nothing. He then circled back to unveil the official deluxe version of the project a month later. Equipped with six additional tracks, heavy-hitting features to the deluxe include top-tier iconic performances by Busta Rhymes, Ludacris and Eliad.

He now returns to make his exciting announcement about heading out on his first headlining U.S. and International All or Nothing Tour. “This is a dream come true,” shares Rotimi. “Bringing the story of the underdog around the world. My fans are in for a treat!”

Fans can purchase tickets here.

During the 17 city tour, Rotimi will be performing favorites from All or Nothing as well as his gold certified hit single “In My Bed” and other throwback special singles. The original project boasts 15 new tracks and includes features from names like Alpha P, Fireboy DML, Yung Bleu, Tank, and even an appearance from his mother. A few months ago, Rotimi announced the signing of his new multi-million dollar deal with EMPIRE.

Be sure to check out the full list of tour dates below:

Rotimi: World Tour Dates

April 19, 2022 || Boston, MA

April 20, 2022 || Philadelphia, PA

April 21, 2022 || Baltimore, MD

April 23, 2022 || New York, NY

April 26, 2022 || Toronto, ON

April 28, 2022 || Chicago, IL

April 29, 2022 || Detroit, MI

May 4, 2022 || Dallas, TX

May 5, 2022 || Houston, TX

May 7, 2022 || Atlanta, GA

May 11, 2022 || Los Angeles, CA

May 12, 2022 II Oakland CA

May 13, 2022 || Las Vegas, NV

May 17, 2022 || Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 18, 2022 || Paris, France

May 20, 2022 || Berlin, Germany

May 22, 2022 || London, England