Back in April, Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album B.I.B.L.E., which comes with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Today (July 1), the Brooklyn star drops off a new visual from the project for “What’s My Name,” his collaboration alongside Queen Naija and Coi Leray. In the freshly released video, the three artists fuse their flows together over a sample of Destiny Child’s iconic 1999 song “Say My Name”:

Fuck a partition, come ride with the boss in the back seat, uh (Huh) a lot on my mind, I don’t wanna think, she come and relax me, huh/ Divin’ at the water, breaststroke, tell me your thoughts, Peep Show/ Now on a mission, don’t stop, respectfully (Come on), told her she better, say my name

What’s my name? What’s my name? Huh, yeah, look What’s my name? Say my name What’s my name?/ Yeah, look I know you in love with me, that’s cool, she say my name and she gеttin’ a tattoo/ We should’ve been therе together, it’s past due

Prior to B.I.B.L.E., the past couple of years have seen Fivio keeping his fans fed with a string of top tier singles, including “Fully Focused (Freestyle),” “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Self Made (Freestyle),” “Unruly,” “Creepin’” with Rowdy Rebel, and “Story Time.” He’s also provided his unique brand of bars for the likes of French Montana, Drake, DaniLeigh, Sleepy Hallow, Nicki Minaj, Calboy, Nas, Russ Millions & Tion Wayne, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

Be sure to check out Fivio Foreign’s brand new music video for “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray down below.