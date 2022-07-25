Nick Cannon is officially a father of eight!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old entertainer and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their son on June 28. It is the pair’s first child together.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote via an Instagram post. “This was the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team for delivering my son safely.”

Furthermore, she shared that the “Wild ‘N Out” creator was with her every step of the way.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” she continued. “Daddy showed the f up for us… I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Tiesi also explained that this experience has changed her forever and that she “can’t believe he’s here.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cannon is also expecting a ninth child with Abby De La Rosa. It will be the pair’s third child after welcoming a set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021.

During an appearance on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested that he has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

“If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…,” he joked. “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

Previously, he also opened up about his bout with celibacy following the death of his son, Zen, at five months old.

“I was like ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy,'” he explained. “That was like, October, I didn’t even make it to [January.]”

Altogether, Cannon’s children include a pair of twins, Monroe and Moroccan, alongside ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden Saigon, with Brittany Bell as well as the aforementioned set of twins with Abby de La Rosa. His shared his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott.