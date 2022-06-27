Nick Cannon reflected on his failed relationships during an interview on the “All The Way with Shelley Wade” podcast.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it,” Cannon said. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re going to figure it out.”

In the past, the 41-year-old comedian dated singer Christina Milian and socialite Kim Kardashian, before he married singer Mariah Carey, 52. Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016 and they share 11-year-old fraternal twins named Monroe and Moroccan.

After finalizing his divorce with Carey in 2016, Cannon began a very rapid dating cycle through a series of various women and has numerous children with most of them.

The comedian shares children with model Brittany Bell (son Golden, 5 and daughter Powerful Queen, 1), and DJ Abby De La Rosa (9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir). He also fathered a son with singer Alyssa Scoot, though the baby tragically died of brain cancer at just 5 months old. Additionally, Cannon is also expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi and is rumored to be the father of another baby with De La Rosa, who recently announced that she is pregnant again.

In 2019, Cannon told rapper T.I. on the “ExpediTIously” podcast that he would never get married again after divorcing Carey. “Once I stepped away from that, I realized that construct is not designed for me,” he said at the time. “I gave it my all because even before that, I was like, ‘I don’t believe in marriage.’ But, shit, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I’m with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I’m like, ‘Let’s go.'”

However, during the recent interview with Wade, Cannon said there is a possibility of him walking down the aisle again.