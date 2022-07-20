Today (July 19), FKA twigs returns to share her latest music video, “Killer.” The visually stunning clip brings viewers along for the ride as twigs navigates the treacherous waters of love and intimacy. While scenes of twigs on the beach, alone in her room and out with her lover flash across the screen, her inner thoughts are narrated by her lyrics:

It’s dangerous to be a woman in love, I’m walkin’ quicker, but you’re pickin’ up/ Feel like I’m navigatin’ muddy waters/ Heal us, my daddy told me call him when I get home, but you consume me when I’m all alone/ I’m hoping we can find deliverance, heal us/ I don’t wanna die for love, but a holy love

That one and only love, my life is worthy of, dancin’ in the dark, I can feel it in my heart, you’re a killer but I didn’t wanna call it/ Something in the way you put your hands on my waist, pulled me nearer, no, I never wanna call it/

FKA twigs also took a moment to share how “Killer” makes her feel. “Like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again,” FKA Twigs said on Instagram. “A beautiful journey creating the ‘Killer’ video with an amazing team.”

Back in January, FKA twigs liberated her debut project, CAPRISONGS, which contained 17 songs and features from The Weeknd, Pa Salieu, Shygirl, Rema, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, Daniel Caesar, and more. Fans have been able to enjoy plenty of visuals from the mixtape, including “honda,” “tears in the club,” “ride the dragon,” “meta angel,” “jealousy,” “darjeeling,” and “papi bones.”

Be sure to press play on FKA Twigs’ brand new music video for “Killer” down below.