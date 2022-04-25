FKA twigs continues to bless the masses with new visuals from her latest project CAPRISONGS.

Last week, twigs unveiled a short-but-sweet clip for “honda,” a collaboration alongside Pa Salieu that saw the two giving listeners their best British vibes over production from El Guincho, Felix Joseph, and AoD:

“Look, conquer, you never have to worry ’cause they under you, I wonder why you so delicia, baby, you can roll, here’s a Rizla, Honda smoke while we glide on the M way, feel it when you move your body, control your body, da bag, da bag, baby got an eye for money, baby love a girl who gully, who move her back to back…”

The visual for “honda” sees FKA twigs taking a ride out in the country, presumably on a motorcycle. The video’s clever direction almost makes it seem as if twigs is flying down the roadway under her own power.

More recently, twigs returns with another short video for “which way,” which features Dystopia and keeps with the ode to London that’s heard throughout CAPRISONGS:

“I don’t know which way to go, which way to go, when I was walkin’ through the London city lights, I met the devil and he smiled at me and said, ‘You’re going the wrong way,’ if you never know yourself, you never know, never find, your thumbs are idle and they’re all mine, feelings will hurt, did I say that out loud? Put my feelings on you, to find out which way should I go…”

The accompanying clip for “which way” essentially sees FKA twigs running through the streets of London with her crew, hopping elevators, catching vibes near (what’s presumed to be) the Thames, and more.

Check out both visuals for “honda” and “which way” below. For the few you missed it, CAPRISONGS can be enjoyed in its entirety here.