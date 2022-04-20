Back in January, FKA twigs liberated her debut mixtape CAPRISONGS, which contained 17 genre-bending cuts and additional assists from The Weeknd, Pa Salieu, Shygirl, Rema, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, Daniel Caesar, and more. Thus far, the project has spawned top tier visuals for standout tracks like “tears in the club,” “ride the dragon,” “meta angel,” “jealousy,” “darjeeling,” and “papi bones.”

Yesterday (April 19), FKA twigs added to that with a new video for “oh my love,” an El Guincho and Jason Scheff-produced offering that’s bookended by messages from Suzannah Pettigrew and Abigail Sakari and is centered around being on the wrong side of a lopsided, inconsistent relationship:

“Oh, my love, it’s been a long, long road to get here, but you never said what you wanna do, oh, my love, it’s been a long road, but you never, never said if you’re letting me go for sure, if you won’t let me go, then you gotta try and hold me close, I could be with anyone, I’m fussy like a pussycat, you’rе the only one I want, give lovе and then you take it back, all the kisses, all be fun, I hate it when you give me half, never give me half…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Aidan Zamiri and is definitely a lesson in self-care, with lo-fi shots of FKA twigs getting her nails done in a salon.

In related news, twigs recently liberated a short film titled PLAYSCAPE, which was created in conjunction with this year’s International Woolmark Prize, an honor that recognizes designers across the globe (previous winners include Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld). A description of said film is further explained below:

“Directed by FKA twigs and creative directed by Zak Group with choreography by Juliano Nunes, here we present the final IWP2022 collection looks from Ahluwalia, EGONLAB, Jordan Dalah, MMUSOMAXWELL, Peter Do, RUI and Saul Nash. PLAYSCAPE was inspired by Isamu Noguchi’s vision of play as a creative catalyst and merges influence from fashion, art, dance, and music.”

Check out both “oh my love” and PLAYSCAPE below.