On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN linked up with Trina to discuss highlights in her career, the icon being honored with the key to Miami, her relationships, and more.

The legendary musician and television personality was born in Miami’s Liberty City, where she originally sought to pursue a career in real estate. However, when fellow rapper Trick Daddy approached her to appear in his 1998 song “Nann Nigga,” she agreed. The track peaked at No. 62 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and laid the foundation for Trina to kickstart a career of her own under Slip-N-Slide Records. In 2000, the rapper released her critically acclaimed debut album Da Baddest Bitch. The project debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard 200 chart and was RIAA-certified Gold within months of its release, bringing forth hit singles such as “Ain’t Shit,” “Pull Over,” and the title track.

Since her debut, Trina has dropped a whopping six studio albums and a number of independent releases. The musician’s sophomore album, Diamond Princess, spawned notable tracks like “B R Right” featuring Ludacris, the Missy Elliott-assisted “No Panties,” and “Nasty Bitch,” propelling the project to No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release. Her following albums marched in the same footsteps as their predecessor, cementing Trina’s status in hip hop. The rapper is now recognized as an icon in the genre, appearing on VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” and reportedly gearing up for her next project.

To help give fans a recap, REVOLT compiled a list of nine facts that we learned from the Trina “Drink Champs” interview. Take a look at them below and watch her full episode here.

1. On the “Trick and Trina Morning Show” being pulled from Miami radio station 99JAMZ

Trina joined forces with frequent collaborator Trick Daddy for their “Trick and Trina Morning Show” in Miami, which premiered via 99JAMZ in 2020. The rapper shares that she signed a two-year contract with the radio station, which ultimately put her in the shoes of a radio personality and introduced an array of new opportunities. Unfortunately, as things were beginning to pick up following the pandemic, the radio show was pulled this past September due to budget issues with the station.

“The deal was over in November, the show stopped in September. It was something with the radio station. ‘We’re over budget, we’re overprogrammed.’ The program was with Jill Strada. They cut Jill, so everything under her fell — that’s us included,” Trina explains. “We already knew it was over in November so, with that, we didn’t do an option to stay. We just did our two-year deal and that was it.”

2. On her Verzuz with Eve

Last year, Trina and fellow emcee Eve made history as the first-ever women in rap to battle on Verzuz. The two musicians went head-to-head, with Trina performing some of her greatest hits like “B R Right,” “Always” featuring Monica, and “Told Y’all.” During the interview, Trina admits that she wishes the battle was in person, alluding to the fact that she performed in Miami while Eve performed in London — primarily because she was pregnant with her first child.

Speaking on the Verzuz match, Trina states, “I think we were the only Verzuz to start on time. I was ready on time just so she wouldn’t be out real late. Of course, her not being able to fly out to Miami later, we just — you know, everybody found out she was pregnant. We all would’ve loved for her to be in Miami, we was prepared. I would loved to do it with her in person. It was a vibe because I know her personally.”

3. On her partnership with Black-owned cognac brand, NYAK

In 2021, Black-owned cognac brand NYAK announced Trina would be among its first official artist ambassadors, alongside the likes of Young M.A. and more. “I have a new one we just started, it should be ready in a few months. It’s a spicy one … it’s like Fireball. It’s like cinnamon and stuff,” the Miami rapper shares. The cognac label, founded by Dennis McKinley and Jerome Hyafil, introduced her as a part of their artist series and has continued the partnership until present day.

4. On her relationship with former collaborator Lil Wayne

Trina and Lil Wayne started dating in 2005 and got engaged a few months into their relationship. However, the two split soon after, with the former citing that both of them were young and enjoying the fruits of their labor at that time. The pair notably worked together years later on 2013’s “Wowzers” and 2019’s “Situation” from Trina’s sixth studio album, The One. Despite their relationship dissolving, she still speaks highly of the “Love Me” rapper, sharing: “Wayne, to me, he’s always been a great person.”

“Back in the day, just from our situation, we were just young. You know sometimes when you’re young, this industry is just fast. It just doesn’t work out the way you plan or how you think it’s going to work out. You’re 20-something years old, you’re hot in the game, making so much money all over the place.” Trina adds, “Wayne is one of the most honest guys I’ve ever been around or met. When I say honest, like, a real honest person. He’s not with the games.”

5. On how she deals with getting approached as an engaged woman

In September 2021, Trina announced she was engaged to longtime boyfriend and rapper Raymond Taylor after five years. When asked how she deals with men and women shooting their shots at her, the rapper shares, “I don’t pay them no attention.”

“I don’t pay mostly nothing no attention. If it’s not about my bag and it’s not my family and stuff that’s in my circle activating me in 24 hours, I don’t pay it attention,” she emphasizes. “Even when I wasn’t in a relationship … in my space of being single, my friends would know. I’d be like, ‘I’m never going to get a man because how could you get me?’ I’m never going to pay attention to what’s happening.”

6. On beef with fellow “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” star Nikki Natural

Trina’s publicly documented feud with “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” star and rising rapper Nikki Natural began during the show’s third season. Since 2020, the pair have traded a number of words both online and during the show’s reunion. Towards the end of the interview, N.O.R.E. tells Trina that their beef is the first time that he’s ever seen her angry in the 20 years that they’ve known each other.

“When it comes to this particular person, the level of disrespect is beyond. I don’t know you. If I don’t know you, I’m not entertaining or feeding into you. That’s just me,” she says. “I didn’t come up off the internet. I’m in the real world, the real streets. You really see me with the female artists in the game, I’m always saluting them, showing them love. If I like you, I support you. If I don’t like you, I don’t have to support you. It’s never been a not like her [situation], I did never not like [Nikki]. You make music, you’re from Florida, you did records with Trick, I thought that was cool. But then you attacked me and slandered my name all these times for what?”

7. On women embracing her when she broke through in hip hop

The music industry welcomed Trina with open arms, as she had co-signs from some of the most prominent artists at the time. Missy Elliott worked extensively on her sophomore album, while Da Brat and Eve collaborated with her on Ludacris’ “My Chick Bad” remix. Despite having feuded in the past, Lil Kim recently reconciled with Trina.

“When I started, it wasn’t a lot of girls. There’s Eve, Missy [Elliott], [Da] Brat, [Lil] Kim, there’s all these girls. These girls was close, it looked like everybody was close to me. It was only six or seven main girls so when you see the ‘Ladies Night’ video, this is what you think of female hip hop when you see this video.” Trina continues, “All of these women in this video, with the exception of Left Eye because she’s not here, showed me so much love — from Angie Martinez, down. I thought that was the setting of the tone of the female hip hop industry.”

8. On embracing the new generation of rappers

Continuing the conversation about women in hip hop, N.O.R.E. asks Trina if she’s ever reached out to a new artist that’s turned her down. She replied, “No. Anybody I reach out to, they back at it quick. They’re like, ‘I can’t believe you reached out. Whatever you want, send it right now.’ I’m a little passive, I like to watch artists grow and develop.” Back in April, the rapper collaborated with Latto — who was just dubbed Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Awards — on their song “Clap.” Over the years, Trina has also worked with musicians such as LightSkinKeisha, Jhonni Blaze, Saweetie, and Kamaiyah, to name a few.

9. On being honored with Trina Day in Miami

Trina never misses an opportunity to represent where she’s from, confidently repping her Miami roots since she entered the game. This year, her hometown honored her with the first annual “Trina Day,” which was held in her original neighborhood of Liberty City. Additionally, she was presented with the key to the city by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, which served as a major milestone in her career. “Trina Day is a full day of fun. It’s really for the kids, it’s not really for us. Bring your kids, chill out under a tent, you’re going to get tired,” she shares.

“It’s mobile barbershops, get haircuts, games, paintings, giveaways, prizes. It’s just all about the kids. It’s live, it’s Junkanoo, it’s a whole vibe. It’s a whole day. There’s live bands, artists, presentations,” Trina adds. “On that day, I get the key to the city, so that is the key to Miami. I’m so grateful and I’m excited, I’m nervous.”