On Nov. 18, Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson will observe the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s classic Thriller by releasing Thriller 40, a double CD set comprised of the original album and a second disc. According to the announcement, the release will be “full of surprises for fans, including never-released tracks which were worked on by Michael for the Thriller album.”

For the U.S., Walmart will sell an exclusive version of the original Thriller album featuring an alternate 40th anniversary cover. Target will have an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative Thriller 40 vinyl slip mat. Both versions will also be available outside the U.S. through various retailers.

Originally released in Nov. 30, 1982, Thriller went on to have seven top 10 singles on the Hot 100 with two achieving No. 1: “Beat It” and “Billie Jean.” In terms of accolades, it has won eight Grammys, was RIAA-certified at 34-times platinum, and amassed more than 100 million in sales worldwide. Music from Thriller as well as Jackson’s other hit albums recently earned 10 Tony Award nominations thanks to Broadway’s “MJ The Musical.”

In related news, back in 2019, Deadline reported that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King had secured the rights for a theatrical feature and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan will be writing the script. Now, a Michael Jackson biopic is officially on the way. Lionsgate recently announced that they will be handling global theatrical distribution of the feature, which is officially titled “Michael.”

According to a press release announcing the distribution deal, the feature will “give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”