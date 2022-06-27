The state of Florida has officially signed a law in honor of Miya Marcano. The legislation was approved by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a private ceremony on Monday (June 27).

Following the tragedy that claimed the life of Marcano nine months ago, the bill aims to improve tenant safety for millions of renters in the state of Florida. The 19-year-old college student was killed by a maintenance employee at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, Florida where Marcano was a resident.

Now that Miya’s Law has officially been signed into legislation, the Miya Marcano Foundation will continue its work to help its supporters and other renters understand how the law was designed with Florida renters in mind.

In an official statement of the news about the new legislation, the family attorney reiterated that the situation could have been completely avoided. As previously reported by REVOLT, Marcano’s family filed a wrongful death suit against her apartment complex, citing negligence. The suit also alleged that the maintenance employee, Armando Manuel Caballero, committed battery against the college student before killing himself following her disappearance.

“We know that had The Preiss Company not hired Caballero, Miya would still be alive today, said Attorney Daryl K. Washington, of the Washington Law Firm. “To know that The Preiss Company allowed its employee access to tenants’ apartments without conducting an extensive background check or contacting a single reference, is scary.”

Despite the fact that the new legislation was signed in honor of their loved one, Marcano’s family says that “so many questions remain unanswered today.” “The investigation conducted by the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office coupled with the negligence of the Preiss Company and the Arden Villas Apartments, LLC, will forever cause the family to say, ‘What if?’ That is a horrible feeling that we hope with Miya’s Law now in effect, no other family will ever have to experience,” Washington continued.