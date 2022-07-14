/ 07.14.2022
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Pastor Troy chops it up about his career, dissing Master P, being influenced by Nelly’s success, and much more. Watch!
Hotboii on his music, rappers' lyrics being used against them and more | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” rapper Hotboii opens up about growing up in ...
ATL Jacob on making hits and not playing by the rules | 'Big Facts'
ATL Jacob appears on the latest episode of the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss the ...
Millyz on being a white rapper and proving himself to the music industry | 'Big Facts'
Millyz appears on an all-new episode of the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss proving himself ...
Fredo Bang on his childhood, losing Gee Money, and dealing with depression | 'Big Facts'
Rapper Fredo Bang appears on an all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss his mental ...