It’s been a long time coming for Rowdy Rebel. Since returning to freedom after a six-year prison stint, the Brooklyn rhymer has hit the ground running by delivering a wealth of singles and collaborations for his patient fans. Today (July 15), all of that culminates with the release of Rebel‘s new album Rebel vs. Rowdy, a 17-song body of work with contributions from Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Dreezy, and more.

Along with the new LP comes a video for the standout “New York,” which features fellow hometown heroes Jadakiss and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Originally leaked back in 2021, the S.Dot-produced offering takes a page from a past hit record by showing listeners a different side of The Big Apple:

“I see bust down on the wrist, I had to put on my bucket list, huh, I got a hundred guns, a hundred clips, my nigga, I’m from New York, fuck what you thought, I’m always dressed up in designer shit, they re-change us, pretenders, my ex throwin’ shots, she’s just like my opps, always end up tryna spin blocks…”

Directed by G-Train, the accompanying clip for “New York” brings plenty of the city’s best together for a nighttime affair. Fabolous, Fat Joe, Don Q, and more can be spotted on the subway and in notable neighborhoods throughout.

Rebel vs. Rowdy follows 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which made landfall while Rowdy Rebel was still incarcerated. That release saw appearances from the likes of A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda. Prior to that, he released Shmoney Shmurda (with GS9) and Remain Silent in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Press play on both Rebel vs. Rowdy and Rowdy Rebel‘s “New York” video with A Boogie and Jadakiss below.