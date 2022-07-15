By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2022

It’s been a long time coming for Rowdy Rebel. Since returning to freedom after a six-year prison stint, the Brooklyn rhymer has hit the ground running by delivering a wealth of singles and collaborations for his patient fans. Today (July 15), all of that culminates with the release of Rebel‘s new album Rebel vs. Rowdy, a 17-song body of work with contributions from Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Dreezy, and more.

Along with the new LP comes a video for the standout “New York,” which features fellow hometown heroes Jadakiss and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Originally leaked back in 2021, the S.Dot-produced offering takes a page from a past hit record by showing listeners a different side of The Big Apple:

I see bust down on the wrist, I had to put on my bucket list, huh, I got a hundred guns, a hundred clips, my nigga, I’m from New York, fuck what you thought, I’m always dressed up in designer shit, they re-change us, pretenders, my ex throwin’ shots, she’s just like my opps, always end up tryna spin blocks…”

Directed by G-Train, the accompanying clip for “New York” brings plenty of the city’s best together for a nighttime affair. Fabolous, Fat Joe, Don Q, and more can be spotted on the subway and in notable neighborhoods throughout.

Rebel vs. Rowdy follows 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which made landfall while Rowdy Rebel was still incarcerated. That release saw appearances from the likes of A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda. Prior to that, he released Shmoney Shmurda (with GS9) and Remain Silent in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Press play on both Rebel vs. Rowdy and Rowdy Rebel‘s “New York” video with A Boogie and Jadakiss below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel returns with new "Woo Nina" single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.09.2022

Rowdy Rebel shows us "Rowdy vs. Rebel" with latest drop

By Jon Powell
  /  04.08.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Rowdy Rebel

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel returns with new "Woo Nina" single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.09.2022

Rowdy Rebel shows us "Rowdy vs. Rebel" with latest drop

By Jon Powell
  /  04.08.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Caresha Please

Kevin Gates on his sexual fantasies, semen retention and religion | 'Caresha Please'

In this jaw-dropping episode of “Caresha Please,” host Yung Miami sits down with Louisiana’s own ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.14.2022
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
View More