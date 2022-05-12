Last month, Blxst unveiled his latest body of work Before You Go, which comes with 13 songs and collaborations alongside Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Today (May 12), the Cali star decided to bless the masses with a new visual from Before You Go for “Never Was Wrong,” a self-produced effort that sees him admitting to his shortcomings in a relationship:

“You said you fed up, I see, sit down, just level with me, I must do better, show you good love like you never received, time and time you tried to leave, but you just can’t leave it alone, you thinking ’bout the good vibes we was up on, and we get right back like I never was wrong, woah, and you know we go way back, timeless bonds we built, we can’t erase that, I know I been in the field but I come straight back…”

The accompanying clip for the smooth effort sees Blxst in the midst of a pretty fly function (complete with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Buddy cameo), where he’s constantly neglectful of his girl in attendance. At some point, he seems to notice his error, taking the mic to deliver his lines to his love interest. It all proves to be too late — he later arrives home to find his girl packing up and leaving with her friends.

Before You Go follows Blxst‘s breakthrough EP No Love Lost, which was released in 2020 and consisted of eight emotionally charged cuts for fans to enjoy. Months later, he would liberate a deluxe edition of No Love Lost with contributions from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux. 2021 then saw Blxst joining the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, and more as that year’s XXL Freshman class.

Press play on “Never Was Wrong” below.