Last month, Pacman Da Gunman teamed up with Hit-Boy to deliver the joint effort Bulletproof Soul, which contains nine cuts and contributions from Dom Kennedy, Peezy, B. Carr, J. Stone, and Yhung T.O., the last of whom appears on the emotionally charged “Ask God.” The track sees the two west coast talents reaching out to their higher power for support in the midst of street life:

“I ask God to free my shooters out that cell, ’cause we been slidin’ back to back tryna give these niggas hell, I ask God to get my brothers off that block, ’cause we been posted with them poles by the light pole up on that block, I ask God to free my niggas out that system, I just want my thugs home ’cause deep down I really miss ’em, I ask God to let me live in another day, don’t let these opps take me away and let my lawyer beat that case…”

Today (April 18), fans can check out a visual for “Ask God,” which comes courtesy of King Spencer and begins with Pacman entering into a church to send some prayers up. Elsewhere, the All Money In emcee joins the SOB X RBE alum in a warehouse setting to deliver their bars together.

“Ask God” is far from the first time that Pacman Da Gunman and Yhung T.O. have worked together — in fact, last year saw the two teaming up for a full-length project titled Lord Knows, which came with 16 songs for the masses to enjoy. Last year also saw Pacman liberating projects like Less Is More and 6325, collaborating with the likes of Icewear Vezzo, Mozzy, Wale, Blac Youngsta, Richard Fisher, and the late, great Nipsey Hussle in the process.

Press play on Pacman Da Gunman and Yhung T.O.’s “Ask God” video below.