By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2022
He has now returned this week with a brand new follow up single titled “Coo Wit Me.” The track includes an assist from Yhung T.O. and sees the two riding a smooth beat led by some guitar strums:

I finally made my decision, these n***as rapping, that ain’t really how they living and that’s coo wit me/ Came from the ghetto, I can’t switch up, I’m in the loop with my young guns with them sticks and they’ll shoot for me/ I finally made my decision

These n***as rapping, that ain’t really how they living and that’s coo wit me/ Came from the ghetto, I can’t switch up, I’m in the loop with my young guns with them sticks and they’ll shoot for me

This wasn’t his only project release of last year, as he dropped off R&Bay Volume 1 and 2 back in May and September, respectively. Those two compilations saw assists from names like Lil B, Rico Tha Kidd, Ally Cocaine, Young Bari, Yhung T.O, and plenty more. He was also busy linking up to do features with plenty of peers on tracks like “Mob Ties” with Bully Wiz and ALLBLACK, “From This Point On” with Drenesse, “Where You At?” with Selo and Baeza, and “Just Right” with Bryson Tiller.

He also repped Oakland loud and proud when he landed on Too $hort and E-40’s Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions project last year.

Be sure to press play on Rayven Justice’s brand new “Coo Wit Me” single.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rayven Justice
Singles

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
View More