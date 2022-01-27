Last month, Rayven Justice dropped off his latest EP where he narrates his thoughts through some Late Nights Early Mornings. The new 8-track project boasts appearances from Trinidad James, Bizzy Crook, and Drenesse. Preceding the project release, Justice dropped off the official visual for “Lock Smith” to give fans a hint of what was to come.

He has now returned this week with a brand new follow up single titled “Coo Wit Me.” The track includes an assist from Yhung T.O. and sees the two riding a smooth beat led by some guitar strums:

I finally made my decision, these n***as rapping, that ain’t really how they living and that’s coo wit me/ Came from the ghetto, I can’t switch up, I’m in the loop with my young guns with them sticks and they’ll shoot for me/ I finally made my decision

This wasn’t his only project release of last year, as he dropped off R&Bay Volume 1 and 2 back in May and September, respectively. Those two compilations saw assists from names like Lil B, Rico Tha Kidd, Ally Cocaine, Young Bari, Yhung T.O, and plenty more. He was also busy linking up to do features with plenty of peers on tracks like “Mob Ties” with Bully Wiz and ALLBLACK, “From This Point On” with Drenesse, “Where You At?” with Selo and Baeza, and “Just Right” with Bryson Tiller.

He also repped Oakland loud and proud when he landed on Too $hort and E-40’s Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions project last year.

Be sure to press play on Rayven Justice’s brand new “Coo Wit Me” single.