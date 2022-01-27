I finally made my decision, these n***as rapping, that ain’t really how they living and that’s coo wit me/ Came from the ghetto, I can’t switch up, I’m in the loop with my young guns with them sticks and they’ll shoot for me/ I finally made my decision
This wasn’t his only project release of last year, as he dropped off R&Bay Volume 1 and 2 back in May and September, respectively. Those two compilations saw assists from names like Lil B, Rico Tha Kidd, Ally Cocaine, Young Bari, Yhung T.O, and plenty more. He was also busy linking up to do features with plenty of peers on tracks like “Mob Ties” with Bully Wiz and ALLBLACK, “From This Point On” with Drenesse, “Where You At?” with Selo and Baeza, and “Just Right” with Bryson Tiller.
He also repped Oakland loud and proud when he landed on Too $hort and E-40’s Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions project last year.
Be sure to press play on Rayven Justice’s brand new “Coo Wit Me” single.