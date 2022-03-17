Before March ends, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy will unveil their joint effort Bulletproof Soul, which will consist of nine tracks and additional assists from Peezy, B. Carr, J Stone, Dom Kennedy, and Yhung T.O. This week, the Cali duo dropped off another single from the forthcoming effort titled “Not Your Average,” which sees Pacman delivering his street-oriented subject matter over some beautifully bouncy production:

“Palm itching, so I’m on my way to get it, keep them peoples out my business, I ain’t struggled in a minute, now she always in her feelings, I ain’t fucked her in a minute, but she know she gotta suck it till I’m finished, not your average, I’m a goon from the gutter…”

Last year was without a doubt one of Pacman‘s busiest from a musical standpoint — that year saw him release the projects Lord Knows with Yhung T.O., Less Is More, and 6325, all of which boasted collaborations alongside the likes of Wale, Blac Youngsta, Icewear Vezzo, Mozzy, and the late Nipsey Hussle — the last of whom stands as the biggest factor in Pacman’s success via his All Money In imprint. In a past interview with Dirty Glove Bastard, Pacman spoke on how he first connected with the Victory Lap talent:

“So it wasn’t like no, ‘What up I’m Pacman,’ ‘What up I’m Nip’ type of shit. … My first interaction wit’ Nip, I was coming from school. … He seen me hustlin’ on 8th Ave, and that’s when he, like, he started seein’ me more, he’s come on 8th Ave, hollin’ at me, whatever, whatever, we’d talk, chop it up and shit.”

Check out both “Not Your Average” and the full tracklisting for Bulletproof Soul below.

Bulletproof Soul tracklist: