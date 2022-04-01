By Jon Powell
  /  04.01.2022

It’s been a few years since Dreezy released her sophomore LP Big Dreez, which contained 10 tracks and additional features from Kash Doll, Jeremih, Jacquees, Offset and Derez De’Shon. Since then, the Chicago emcee has continued to showcase her special brand of bars with loose drops like “F.L.A.B” and top-tier freestyles over Nicki Minaj‘s “Yikes” and SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box.” In addition, Dreezy has also contributed to songs from her peers, including Hitmaka’s “Thot Box (Remix),” Icewear Vezzo‘s “Need Me,” Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet Shit (Remix)” and — earlier this month — King Von’s “Hard To Trust.”

Today (March 31), Dreezy makes her official return with “They Not Ready,” a collaboration alongside Hit-Boy that sees the “Body” artist delivering some of her hardest lyrics to date:

“Bentley parked right in the front, you can’t miss me, only ’cause I grabbed the Bentley keys accidentally, not only did she run it up, she ran it up quickly, I think it’s time to put these wack bitches out they misery…”

Courtesy of BenMarc comes an accompanying visual that takes a futuristic approach, beginning with what looks like Hit-Boy reanimating Dreezy in an underground lab as if she’s a war machine ready to hit the battlefield. Meanwhile, some secretive agent types chase and eventually capture Dreezy, leaving the door open for a continuation of the story in future clips.

“They Not Ready” serves as the first official drop from Dreezy and Hit-Boy‘s forthcoming joint effort HITGIRL. Speaking to REVOLT, Dreezy spoke on how the aforementioned single came to fruition in the studio:

“I feel like we got to experiment with each other’s sounds and create something that’s different in the game right now. It’s cocky, it’s barred up, and the production is crazy! ‘They Not Ready’ is the perfect song to get people hype for our collab project.”

Hit-Boy chimed in on the link-up as well, specifically in regards to the video:

This video goes crazy — mad scientist vibes. People really aren’t ready for what me and Dreezy have in store. HITGIRL is the first full female rap album I produced. Stay tuned.”

With that, press play on “They Not Ready” below.

