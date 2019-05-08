Image Image Credit Jim Spellman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cast of Everybody Hates Chris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Loosely based on the upbringing of comedian Chris Rock, “Everybody Hates Chris” accurately depicted the home life of many Black Americans. From stern mothers and hustling fathers to troublesome siblings and neighborhood escapades — and even racial tensions and crime — the 2000s comedy series mirrored the lives of many of us.

Since thousands found solace in the believable portrayal, it came as no surprise when Rock announced that he was spinning the block. In June, it was revealed that the highly praised sitcom would be getting a cartoon reboot. “Everybody Still Hates Chris” is set to appear on Comedy Central and feature both new and former cast members, including Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews.

But have you ever wondered what happened to the original humorous crew that made up one of the most comical Black family shows of all time?

Keep reading to learn what the cast is up to nowadays.

1. Chris (Tyler James Williams)

Born in Yonkers, New York, Tyler James Williams has consistently proven that he is a force to be reckoned with.



His career started on projects like “Sesame Street,” “Little Bill” and The Ant Bully. After starring in “Everybody Hates Chris,” Williams accepted a leading role in the hit Disney movie Let It Shine alongside Coco Jones and Trevor Jackson. He has also appeared in dramas such as “Dear White People,” “Whiskey Cavalier” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”



In 2021, the actor landed the role of Gregory Eddie in Quinta Brunson’s award-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary.” The show’s fourth season is set to premiere in October 2024, as reported by ABC.



Williams spends a lot of time modeling, advocatingfor actor’s rights, and participating in panelsand happenings surrounding entertainment.

2. Tonya (Imani Hakim)

Imani Hakim perfectly emulated the role of a young, mischievous sister on "Everybody Hates Chris." But once the show ended, she stepped into roles that proved her range.



The Cleveland native has since done voice work for cartoons like “The Replacements,” appeared on the Disney show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” and accepted a sci-fi role in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens. One of her most notable parts was portraying the Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas in 2014’s The Gabby Douglas Story.



In 2020, she became a regular in the Apple TV series “Mythic Quest.” Three years later she scored the leading role in A Southern Haunting and lent her voice to the mini-series “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake” and “Pokémon Concierge.”



Aside from acting, Hakim has directed and produced a few projects, per IMDb. In April, she announced that she directed an episode of “Mythic Quest.” Additionally, she helps run presentself, a collective that supports wellness.

3. Drew (Tequan Richmond)

Tequan Richmond began acting in the early 2000s, scoring appearances in drama series like “ER,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Cold Case,” as well as roles in movies such as Ray and The Law and Mr. Lee.



When "Everybody Hates Chris" ended in 2009, Richmond returned to taking more dramatic roles. From 2012 to 2018, he portrayed TJ Ashford in “General Hospital.” In 2019, he landed roles in the horror mystery “The Unsettling” and romance drama “Boomerang.”



The actor has also participated in several commercials with some of the world’s most popular brands including McDonald’s, Pepsi, Verizon, Nintendo and more.



Richmond is also multifaceted in the industry. On social media, he displays his rapping skills and is even responsible for directing many of the freestyle videos he uploads.

4. Julius (Terry Crews)



Before Crews was the penny-pinching Julius, he was an athlete. During the ’90s, he played six years in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and other teams. However, he left football to pursue a career in acting, according to IMDb.



Crews has acted in numerous highly syndicated films like Friday After Next, Malibu’s Most Wanted, Soul Plane, The Longest Yard, Norbit, White Chicks and more. In terms of shows, the husband and father of five starred in “Are We There Yet?” alongside Ice Cube, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Craig of the Creek.”



He has also been the host of “America’s Got Talent” since 2019.



The famed actor wears a ton of hats. He has written several books — including self-help and comic projects — and works with non-profit organizations like Polaris, which works to battle human trafficking.

5. Rochelle (Tichina Arnold)

With a career that spans over 40 years, Arnold is considered a national treasure.



The Queens, New York, native sang in 1986’s Little Shop of Horrors, became the fierce rival Pamela James on “Martin” during the '90s, worked on the TV Land series “Happily Divorced” in the 2010s, and lent her voice to the cartoon “Devil May Care” in the 2020s. It’s safe to say the seasoned actress is not slowing down anytime soon.



Arnold also scored a leading role alongside Cedric the Entertainer on “The Neighborhood.” In April, the sitcom got approved for its seventh season.



Beyond acting, the entertainer is a giver. According to her official website, she has helped allocate funds for several organizations including Voices for America’s Children, Rally for Kids with Cancer, The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation and more.



The mother of one is still booked and busy, traveling for events and working on “Everybody Still Hates Chris.” “For all of you lovely people that have rocked with us, you now get a chance to laugh at our animated characters,” she shared with over four million Instagram followers.

6. Greg Wuliger (Vincent Martella)

Vincent Martella’s first major recurring role may have been on “Everybody Hates Chris,” but his voice brought him even more success.



In 2007, Martella began playing Phineas Flynn on the Disney Channel show “Phineas and Ferb.” The animated series was a smash hit that landed him several nominations for prestigious awards, churned out several spin-off specials and opened even more doors for the young actor.



Martella’s voice has since been used in cartoons like Batman: Death in the Family, “Camp WWE,” “Enchantimals: Tales from Everwilde,” and even in the video games Disney Infinity 3.0 and Lightning Returns. He has also narrated audiobookslike “Galactic Hot Dogs 1” and “Galactic Hot Dogs 2.”



The New York-born talent has also done regular on-screen work in “The Walking Dead,” “New Amsterdam,” Clinger and more.



Beyond acting, Martella creates comedic content for social media, as well as for Comedy Central, according to a post he made in April.

7. Jerome (Kevontay Jackson)

Before acting was his thing, Kevontay Jackson was in a R&B group called 3rd Storee from the late ’90s to early 2000s. He mirrored his talent in 2005 when he appeared as a musician in an episode of “That’s So Raven.”



Aside from "Everybody Hates Chris,” the Los Angeles native has done voice work for “The Proud Family” and “The Boondocks.” He also landed roles in 2015’s Whitney, 2019’s Perfectly Single and 2022’s Blunt News.



In 2023, Jackson started a podcast with his daughter. On “Youth Talk,” the two discuss a range of appropriate topics like dating and bullying. He also frequently participates in “Da Back House,” a podcast that discusses news and topics within the Black culture.



According to his social media, Jackson seemingly nurtures his hobbies, including attending industry events, reading books and creating skits.

8. Mr. Omar (Ernest Lee Thomas)

Ernest Thomas was born in Gary, Indiana, with dreams of becoming an actor. As reported by IMDb, he made his first Broadway appearance in 1974’s “Love For Love.” After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, he transitioned into on-screen work.



From 1976 to 1979, he became one of the leading actors in “What’s Happening!!” The series later returned with a sequel that ran from 1985 to 1988, so Thomas reprised his role as the studious and dependable Roger “Raj” Thomas. He also appeared in movies such as Kiss and Be Killed and Malcolm X.



After portraying Mr. Omar in “Everybody Hates Chris,” Thomas scored numerous roles across different genres. From being in the sultry Chocolate City movie series to the political satire show “Veep” and BET’s 2024 “Diarra from Detroit,” the actor’s skills cannot be denied. During his career, he has also helped produce a range of projects.



Thomas remains active on social media, voicing his political opinions, showcasing his awards and encouraging the next generation of talent.

9. Doc Harris (Antonio Fargas)

Born in 1946, Antonio Fargas has been gracing screens for over 60 years. While his earliest reported role was in The Cool World in 1963, he became widely known during his portrayal of Huggy Bear on “Starsky and Hutch” in the ’70s.



Fargas went on to appear in several blaxploitation films like Foxy Brown, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, and Across 110th Street. Further into the ’90s, he took part in nearly every popular Black project, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “The Wayans Bros.,” Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, “Living Single” and “The Steve Harvey Show.” The end of “Everybody Hates Chris” did not stop his acting journey, as he has accepted roles well into the 2020s.



In 2022, he appeared in the movie Until We Meet Again and later worked alongside Mike Colter in the 2023 Tubi crime film Murder City.



As reported by IMDb, the father and husband is on the boards of Rhode Island’s Langston Hughes Center for the Arts and The Martin Luther King Center of Newport.



Fargas is also a philanthropist, helping tackle societal issues such as childhood illiteracy and family assistance.

10. Risky (Michel Estime)

Michel Estime has also appeared in other beloved Black works like “The Bernie Mac Show” and Last Holiday.



In 2021, he scored a recurring role in the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” which also stars major talents like Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes. Its seventh and final season is set to debut in 2025.



Estime is also a stand-up comedian. In May, he joked about parenthood and his Haitian childhood at the Netflix is a Joke Festival. He has also writtenfor several comic shows like BET’s “Comic View” and produced various projects.

11. Tasha (Paige Hurd)

Paige Hurd started her acting career in the early 2000s, making small appearances in projects like “George Lopez,” The Cat in the Hat, “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” Beauty Shop and more.



While "Everybody Hates Chris" was her first major breakout role, she managed to garner plenty more notable roles as she got older. From 2019 to 2021, she acted in nearly 30 episodes of BET’s “The Oval.” Additionally, she became a fan favorite on 50 Cent’s “Power Book II: Ghost.”



Hurd has also displayed her acting abilities in several music videos. As reported by IMDb, she has worked alongside artists such as Justin Bieber, Romeo Miller, G-Eazy and more.



The Dallas native spends a lot of her time modeling, detailing her journey in sit-down interviews, and professing her faith. Hurd has created a host of content for YouVersion’s Bible App.

12. Vivian Morello (Jacqueline Mazarella)

Originally from New Jersey, Jacqueline Mazarella is best known for her role as the oblivious and often stereotypical Ms. Morello on “Everybody Hates Chris.”



Before joining the show, the actress won awards for her performances at Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway theaters.



Once the beloved sitcom wrapped in 2009, Mazarella went on to appear in other series such as “Are We There Yet?,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Jane the Virgin” and more. From 2014 to 2017, she wrote, produced and starred in the TV mini-series “The Oversharer.” According to her website, the actress has other projects in the works.



Nowadays, she uses her social media platforms to advocate for several social justice movements, including abortion, women’s rights and civil rights.



After it was announced that Comedy Central would create “Everybody Still Hates Chris” as an animated series, Mazarella shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Ms. Morello is back and even crazier animated! So grateful to be an ongoing part of this spectacular family.”