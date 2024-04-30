Image Image Credit Bruce Glikas/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 30), the American Theatre Wing announced the 2024 nominees for the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, which is more commonly known as the Tony Awards. Included in the list of shows acknowledged was "Hell's Kitchen," a semi-autobiographical production based on Alicia Keys' life. The hit show earned a whopping 13 nominations – tying with "Stereophonic" – for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and a slew of others for individual performances, design, and choreography.

In an interview with The New York Times, Keys said that she's "definitely in a deep state of freaking out in a really great, awesome, grateful way" after hearing the news. "I don’t know what’s happening to me," she admitted. "I’m a songwriter and I can’t put my words together, but I feel unbelievable. I’m so excited for everybody to be recognized."

Keys continued, "I’ve always felt really good about it, and I know that we’ve put the work and the time into it, and so I do feel a sense of strength and joy around it, but you just never know how people receive things. You never know how it all goes. And ultimately, you can’t create with that in mind — you have to create with your mission in mind."

On the official website, "Hell's Kitchen" -- which Keys created alongside playwright Kristoffer Diaz -- is described as a "coming-of-age story" about a 17-year-old girl named Ali. "Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: A neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano," it reads. "Set to the rhythm of the '90s, 'Hell's Kitchen' is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you.”