On Wednesday (March 13), Lil Mama appeared on the latest episode of "The Jay Hill Podcast," where she spoke on her mother's passing, trials and tribulations within the music industry, and much more. At one point, she revisited the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where she infamously crashed the stage during JAY-Z and Alicia Keys' performance of "Empire State Of Mind."

"People were trying to figure out what's going on. Like, [Kanye West] had his Hennessy on the carpet certain things [were] going down that night," she recalled about the highly publicized event. "Me and my sister, we talk all the time. She's tired of hearing about it. But, for me, it's moreso like different people want to know different things for different reasons, and as long as a person is genuine with me... I'ma give it to you. But if you're trying to be funny, I'ma shut you down and protect my energy."

Lil Mama continued by noting that she was sober and it was her grandmother's birthday when the awards show went down. "I'm from New York City. So when the song [kicked] up... I got excited, and I went up there." The "Lip Gloss" talent then described how she had to "deal with propaganda" from media outlets like "The Breakfast Club." "It was giving gossip. It wasn’t giving leadership. It wasn’t giving fellowship," she expressed. "I didn't see that they were using me for clickbait."

Ultimately, her mental health took a hit as a result of the subsequent blowback. "I was hurt. I was depressed," she admitted. "I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ You got everybody telling you you’re doing bad. People pointing at you like, ‘What did you do?'" Both JAY-Z and Alicia Keys provided positive responses in separate interviews. As REVOLT previously reported, Lil Mama thanked them both for their compassion.