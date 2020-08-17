Image Image Credit Ilya S. Savenok/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is done with American politics. In an interview with Rolling Stone published today (May 16), the Bronx star aired her gripes about the United States and its international relations.

“[The U.S.] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s**t for a very long time,” she told the publication. “[There are] countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because [the U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience."

Cardi continued, "It’s just like, d**n, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there [are] solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f**king thing.”

In 2023, the Invasion of Privacy talent hopped on Instagram Live to express disdain for President Joe Biden and the ongoing wars taking place in Europe and the Middle East. She also blasted the government in her hometown.

"I’m not endorsing no f**king presidents no more. How is there a $100 million budget cut in New York City? Yet Joe Biden is talking about, 'We can fund two wars,'" she expressed. "Motherf**ker is talking about we the greatest nation -- no the f**k we not. We really are f**ked right now. Where these kids gonna go? What’s gonna happen to my nieces, my nephews, my aunts, [and] my friends that’s living in the hood?"

Regarding the upcoming election, Cardi doubled down on the comments she made during the aforementioned livestream. “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas,” the superstar said of Biden and the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, Donald Trump. “I feel like people got betrayed."