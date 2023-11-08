Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hailing from the Bronx, New York, Cardi B’s journey from stripper to social media sensation and eventually Grammy Award-winning rapper has been nothing short of extraordinary. Bursting onto the scene with her smash hit "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, she quickly solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Cardi’s unapologetic authenticity propelled her to unprecedented heights and earned the emcee multiple accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.

In an era where social media captions serve as digital snapshots of personal expression, Cardi B’s lyrics have emerged as a ubiquitous language, resonating with millions across the globe. From her fierce debut to chart-topping hits, the superstar’s lyrical prowess defined a generation and her most popular songs have become the go-to for social media captions.

From empowering anthems like "WAP" to infectious party tracks like "I Like It," her discography boasts a treasure trove of memorable lines that effortlessly find their way into social media feeds.

Here are REVOLT’s picks of the best Cardi B lyrics that would make great Instagram captions.

1. Up: “I could make the party hot; I could make your body rock/ B**ches say they f**kin' with me, chances are they probably not.”

In this sassy snippet, Cardi serves up a dose of confidence with a side of skepticism. With the swagger of someone who knows they can command any room, she declared her ability to set the party on fire and get the dance floor moving. Yet, within this proclamation of power was a subtle warning – she won’t buy into empty claims. Cardi's sharp wit shined a light on a world full of pretenders. So, if you're not really with her, good luck keeping up with this firecracker.

This Cardi lyric is your caption secret weapon. It's got all the confidence you’ll need and a playful warning to anyone trying to steal your shine. This savage one-liner screams, "I rule this game, and I look amazing doing it." So, post that fierce photo and let Cardi's words do the talking – your followers won't know what hit 'em.

3. Be Careful: “You gon' gain the whole world/ But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?”

For fans who may be feeling played by their significant other, Cardi has your next revenge Instagram caption. It reminds them that while they might be chasing something new, they risk losing someone irreplaceable. It's the perfect amount of shade and self-worth rolled into one. Post that flawless pic and let Cardi's words do the talking.

4. Money: “Ten different looks and my looks all kill.”

This lyric is the ultimate "versatile queen" statement. Whether you're rocking streetwear one day or a ball gown the next, this caption lets everyone know you can pull off anything and look fire doing it. Plus, there's a touch of the “WAP” emcee’s signature sass, reminding everyone that each look you serve is a certified head-turner.

5. I Like It: “I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance/ I like proving n**gas wrong, I do what they say I can't.”

Exes seem to be a recurring theme among her lyrics, and this Cardi caption could be your Instagram mic drop. It's the perfect blend of celebrating success and arising victorious after any negative situation. So, post that celebratory pic and let these words from “I Like It” tell the story for you. Your followers will be living for your success as you send a not-so-subtle message to a certain ex or two.

6. Press: “You said you gon' take it, b**ch, you got me chopped.”

Channel your inner Bronx boss with this fire bar. Feeling like someone's trying to steal your shine? This quote is your saucy shield letting everyone know you don't play when it comes to what's yours.

7. Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B: “These h**s don't do enough, that's why I always do the most.”

This caption lets everyone know you set the bar high because, frankly, the competition isn't cutting it. In this line, you’ll catch a hint of playful dominance to showcase your own relentless drive and success. Your followers already know you're the queen, and this caption serves as an official decree.

For when you’re feeling ahead of your competition, this Cardi lyric is the ultimate "Been here, done that, still on top" statement. Use it to send a wink (and some serious shade) to the haters who still haven't caught up.

9. WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion: “I don't cook, I don't clean/ But let me tell you how I got this ring.”

Cardi rewrote the script on outdated expectations with this verse. As the married woman next to the Houston Hottie, she took fans to school. A new fiancée or wife might use this line for an Instagram caption to evoke a tone of playful defiance – yes, you got the man but on your own terms.

10. Bodak Yellow: “They see pictures, they say, ‘Goals’/ B**ch, I'm who they tryna be.”

This lyric is for those living their best lives and slaying the game. It's a classic one-two punch of confidence and outright shade. When you use this caption, you're not just serving looks, you're setting the standard.

11. Girls Like You (Cardi B Version) by Maroon 5: “I don't really want a white horse and a carriage/ I'm thinkin' more of white Porsches and carats.”

This feature on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” pushed back on outdated notions of romance and put a new spin on classic fairytales. If you're independent, successful and have your own definition of happily ever after – one that glitters with diamonds and roars with horsepower – use this caption on a bomb selfie.

12. Jealousy by Offset feat. Cardi B: “Face is givin’ and never not gave.”

For the girlies who slay all day and are never off-duty, this Cardi lyric is your Instagram caption for a flawless face photo. In this line, the “Drip” rapper is making the ultimate declaration of constant gorgeousness, no matter the occasion. So, if your face card never declines, this line is for you.

13. Motorsport by Migos feat. Cardi B: “You heard she gon' do what from who?/ That's not a reliable source.”

When you need a caption for that “Here I go” moment, pull out this Cardi lyric from “MotorSport.” It lets everyone know you don't sweat the small stuff, especially whispers from haters, detractors, naysayers or any other nonfactor. When you’re feeling especially unbothered, post that pic and your followers will be living for how you shut down the noise.

14. Drip feat. Migos: “Lookin' like a right swipe on Tinder.”

This verse is loaded with poignant caption-worthy bars, but this is a particular standout. In an age where first impressions mean more than ever before, the line says a mouthful in just a few words. This bar lets everyone know you're smoking hot and owning it.

15. Backin’ It Up by Pardison Fontaine feat. Cardi B: “B**ches think they f**kin' with me, must be sick in the head.”

Need a caption for those moments when you’re feeling yourself but want to shut down haters in one fell swoop? Look no further than lines from Cardi’s verse on “Backin’ It Up.” This Bardi gem oozes confidence with a hint of New York attitude. Post that fierce look and let the world know you aren't here for the negativity.