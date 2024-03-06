Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B's story is straight out of a modern-day fairytale. Her journey from the South Bronx to the pinnacle of the Hip Hop industry has been nothing short of remarkable. With authenticity, Belcalis Almanzar quickly grew a massive social media following by captivating audiences everywhere. However, Cardi B’s big break came in 2015 when she joined VH1's “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” Her outgoing personality and unapologetic attitude immediately set her apart from the other cast members.

In 2017, her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” rocketed her to superstardom. The song became an anthem for independent women all over the world and cemented Cardi B's status as an entertainment powerhouse. The success of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, proved that she was more than a one-hit wonder as she blended her Latin roots with gritty New York beats to develop a style that was distinctively hers.

Despite the anticipation for her sophomore album, the Grammy award-winning star has maintained relevance with an impressive number of features. She has consistently delivered chart-topping verses while collaborating with artists such as Bruno Mars and Megan Thee Stallion. While we wait for her next full-length album, let's celebrate Cardi B's best scene-stealing guest verses that keep us coming back for more.

1. Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla featuring Cardi B

Leaving fans in awe, "Tomorrow 2" is one of Cardi B's most thrilling rap moments since the explosive success of 2020’s "WAP." She effortlessly channels GloRilla's style in her verse and infused it with her trademark humor and gritty girls'-girl attitude. This unique blend of aggression and individuality is what sets the rapper’s guest features apart. The track made waves and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart , solidifying its place as a standout hit.

2. Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto featuring Cardi B

"Put It On Da Floor Again" is remembered for two things: Latto's hype and Cardi B's standout verse. Even though the New York rapper’s guest appearances were winding down at the time of this record’s release, she brought the party with her vibrant personality and fierceness. Her presence on this track is commanding. It's no surprise that the song dominated the summer and reached the top 10 on the Billboard charts .

3. MotorSport by Migos featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

This collaboration with Nicki Minaj is a rare gem, as it marks the first, and possibly only time we will hear the two award-winning rappers together. Though the song was released early in Cardi B's career, her verse quickly became the talk of the town. After Offset's verse, she lays down electrifying bars over a trap beat and addressed rap rivalries and personal connections. The Afro-Latina artist ends by calling herself "the trap Selena," which is a reference to the iconic Tejano singer. With Cardi B’s standout performance, it's no surprise that this track reached the top of the charts.

4. Point Me 2 by FendiDa Rappa featuring Cardi B

FendiDa Rappa's "Point Me 2" is one of the latest additions to the Bronx native's already remarkable list of features, and it quickly gained traction on TikTok. This gritty street anthem is the ideal backdrop for Cardi B to unleash her transparent and commanding style. Rapped with razor-sharp delivery, each bar cuts through with precision and leaves an impact long after she has moved on to the next line. With each new collaboration, it becomes more apparent that the "I Like It” rapper has undeniable talent.

5. Shake It by Kay Flock featuring Cardi B, Dougie B and Bory300

In 2022, Kay Flock released "Shake It," which kicked off Cardi B's impressive collaboration streak. This Brooklyn drill anthem marked a shift from her usual mainstream pop and club tracks, emphasizing her versatility in the drill genre. On this song, she comfortably spits a verse filled with intriguing lines like "All of my opps get mixed with the grabba / Broke b**ch said she was gon' touch me / She lyin', hakuna matata."

6. Thotiana Remix by Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

Released in early 2019, the remix of Blueface’s hit song “Thotiana” quickly became popular thanks to Cardi B's appearance. In her verse, she delivers her signature confident and raunchy lyrics, infusing the song with her unique flavor. The remix helped to push "Thotiana" into the mainstream and supported Blueface's rise as a Hip Hop artist. Fans and critics alike responded positively to the song, with many saluting Cardi B's ability to deliver every time.

7. Wild Side by Normani featuring Cardi B

Normani teamed up with the famed rapper for the sultry 2021 track "Wild Side." Cardi B eagerly embraced the opportunity to spice up her verse and added an extra layer of heat to the collaboration. Their efforts paid off with a top 20 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, which made "Wild Side" a strong contender for the late summer anthem of that year. Not to mean the music video is a sight to see!

8. No Limit by G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

G-Eazy struck gold when he teamed up with Cardi B and ASAP Rocky for his 2017 hit "No Limit." With Rocky on the chorus, Cardi delivers a notable verse full of clever one-liners. Lines like "My career is taking off, these h**s jogging in place ... Can you stop with all the subs? B**ch, I ain't Jared" create a lasting impression and make for the perfect Instagram captions.

9. Backin’ It Up by Pardison Fontaine featuring Cardi B

The lyrical prowess’ appearance on Pardison Fontaine's 2019 hit "Backin' It Up" may not get much attention, but it was an indication of her future glory as a featured artist. Representing her Bronx roots, Cardi B spits bold and unapologetic verses such as, "B**ches think they f**kin' with me, must be sick in the head / Why don't you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?" Her energy elevates the track that created an undeniable club anthem.

10. Type S**t by Migos featuring Cardi B

Migos and Cardi B have worked together on numerous hits over the years, and their collaboration on Culture III's standout track "Type S**t" was no exception. She goes in after Takeoff, pumping the track with her ferocious stamina and seamlessly navigating the gritty 808s. Cardi B sends a clear message to her competitors that they can’t keep up with her.

11. Finesse Remix by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

This feature was instrumental in establishing Cardi B’s image as a class-act talent. Rather than dominating Bruno Mars' undeniable charm, she effortlessly complements it, creating a playful and airy vibe that once again demonstrates her versatility. It's refreshing to see her have a little fun on this track.

12. Twerk by City Girls featuring Cardi B

Despite the feud between Cardi B and JT, "Twerk" remains a certified bop. The City Girls released this track back in 2018 and Cardi was undeniably the perfect fit as its featuring artist. On the song, she exudes sex appeal with her provocative lyrics about getting down and dirty on the dance floor.

13. Clout by Offset featuring Cardi B

The chemistry between Cardi B and Offset is evident in all their joint projects, but it's particularly noticeable in "Clout," which is by far their most well-known collaboration. On this track, she makes her most daring statement to date by taking aim at the unrelenting criticism she receives online and delivering a biting critique of the media landscape. She handles the foolishness with elegance and grace.

14. Wish Wish by DJ Khaled featuring 21 Savage and Cardi B

21 Savage and Cardi B together is the duo we never knew we needed. In this joint effort, the “Up” rapper brings her A-game to one of Hip Hop's revered mixtape maestros. She delivers both a captivating mini-verse as a hook and an explosive full verse. Her contribution to "Wish Wish" elevated it to one of the standout tracks on DJ Khaled's Father of Ashad.

15. Taki Taki by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

Cardi B's ability to effortlessly embody multiple identities speaks to her status as a superstar. She seamlessly navigates multiple aspects of herself, from motherhood and marriage to embracing her Black, Caribbean and Latina heritage. In this global hit, her verse displays her mastery of killer bars in both English and Spanish, reaffirming her status as a cultural icon at the crossroads of a diverse diaspora.