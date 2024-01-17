Image Image Credit Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria Monét is not inserting herself into rap beef, but she is sending positive vibrations to two of her industry peers who had Twitter in a frenzy. On Friday (April 5), she found herself thrust into a digital melee amid GloRilla and JT exchanging a series of barbs at each other.

Not long after the CMG label standout dropped off “Aite” from her new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, listeners launched a discourse about her name-dropping JT. On the track, GloRilla says, “I just pray one day the bad b**ches would come together/ ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**kin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefing’.”

The song seemed to dredge up rumors of the two emcees having a physical exchange during the MTV Video Music Awards in September. JT was quick to shut down the chatter months ago and again amid the fanfare on Friday when she reiterated that they were not involved in an altercation. During their heated back and forth, GloRilla also clarified that she addressed the hearsay on wax to make it known that they were not at odds, at least not before the new record’s release.

The misunderstanding that Monét had chosen a side, specifically that of the City Girls artist, took place after a post by JT showcasing her eight mugshots and teasing a pending ninth was reshared to the R&B star’s followers. The singer hopped on a brief Instagram Live that evening to clear her name. “So, y’all know I don’t really ever do lives, so I’m like nervous, like y’all are all right here right now,” said Monét, who said she was pulled from her Coachella rehearsal to address the matter. The festival returns April 12-14 and the following weekend, April 19-21.

“I just came to tell you like the social media drama, I’m not for it,” she said, noting that she was not responsible for the retweet. “I have an entire team logged into my accounts to make tweets and posts for me when I’m busy… I got pulled out of rehearsal to be told that someone on my social media team did something that they weren’t supposed to do, thinking that they were logged into their account. I guess they were going back and forth between their account and my account and pressed some buttons that they shouldn’t have f—king pressed.”

The “On My Mama” entertainer said she has no issues with either Glo or JT. “I don’t f**k with Black women beefing online. I don’t like — I want everybody to love each other, hug each other, support each other, like I’m your world peace, b**ch. So, I just wanted to say [that] I wish people knew that ain’t my character, but how would you know that? It came from my account. So, you have every right to cuss me out not knowing that it wasn’t actually me, but I just had to make it clear like I would never do that. I love my Black women, and I support my Black women, and I only uplift them. And the person who did it is fired.”

To hear more of her remarks, peep the video below.