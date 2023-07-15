Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JT is coming to a city near you as she embarks on her first solo tour. On Saturday (March 9), she revealed the 14-show schedule that begins at the end of the month, on March 23, in Houston.

Other cities on the lineup include Dallas, Jacksonville, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Miami, Baltimore, Charlotte, New York, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Kansas City. At this time, her final concert is slated for April 27, but not even 24 hours after dropping the dates, it was apparent that she may need to hit more cities.

When a fan asked why her shows were limited to the East Coast, she revealed that she initially planned to expand the tour once her new project was finished. “I was saving for after [the] project, but I see y’all love me, so I’ma do my best,” wrote JT. Additionally, she tweeted that she is trying to work out the logistics for a stop in Philadelphia and that her Detroit date is forthcoming.

At the top of February, she dropped her new single, “Sideways,” and an accompanying video. “B**ch, I ain’t friendly, I don’t f**k with y’all b**ches/ Try to take who? It ain’t enough of y’all b**ches/ H**s so funny got me lookin’ at ‘em sideways, it’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days/ Pretty in the face but my attitude stank, either way this n**ga still goin’ to the bank/ B**ch I’m up now, give a f**k what you think.”

While breaking down her lyrics for Genius, she had this to say about the new track: “‘Sideways’ is a mood. This is empowerment; ‘Sideways’ is empowerment. We all need to feel that confidence. We all need to know that no matter how many people [are] against you, they cannot take you down.” The Ben10K and Danes Blood-produced record is the third to be released teasing her forthcoming solo LP. She previously dropped “No Bars” last year and “JT First Day Out” in 2019.

“I’m excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity,” said JT in a statement following the “Sideways” release. “I love everything about being an artist! I just want to chill, look good, and drop pretty, cocky b**ch music. I’m the City Cinderella!” A date for her solo effort has not yet been announced.