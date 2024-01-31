Image Image Credit SOPA Images/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt TikTok Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (May 2), TikTok announced that the platform and Universal Music Group (UMG) have reached a new licensing agreement following a highly publicized dispute. As a result, music by artists under the UMG umbrella, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, will be available to use on the social media app once again.

"The joint agreement marks a new era of strategic collaboration between the two organizations, built on a shared commitment to help UMG’s artists and songwriters achieve their creative and commercial potential," read an official press release. "By harnessing TikTok's best-in-class technology, marketing, and promotional capabilities, UMG and TikTok will deliver improved remuneration for UMG’s songwriters and artists, new promotional and engagement opportunities for their recordings and songs, and industry-leading protections with respect to generative AI."

The CEOs of both companies also shared statements regarding the news. TikTok's Shou Chew said he was "pleased" to find a path forward. "We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG's amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect, and engage with the TikTok community," he added. Meanwhile, UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grange expressed his desire to focus "on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry, and the welfare of the creative community."

Unfortunately, for U.S. residents, the mobile app may soon be unavailable. As REVOLT previously reported, President Biden recently signed a bill into law that requires TikTok's owner, ByteDance, to sell off the app or face a ban in nine months. As far as the reason behind the decision, some members of Congress were concerned with ByteDance's Chinese designation. "Apps like TikTok allow the Chinese Communist Party to push harmful content to our youth and engage in malign activities, such as harvesting the location, purchasing habits, contacts, and sensitive data of Americans," claimed House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson.