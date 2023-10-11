Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 23), JT took to social media to share the official artwork for her upcoming single, "OKAY," which follows February's "Sideways." She provided fans with a teaser of the hard-hitting cut earlier this month.

During various stops of her ongoing tour, JT revealed the title of her long-awaited debut mixtape. In one fan-recorded video, the Miami talent and her team wore shirts that read, "City Cinderella coming soon."

As REVOLT previously reported, JT first confirmed that a solo project was on the way during a conversation with Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine. "I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound," she stated. "I wanted to do that for my birthday, but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year... I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything."

In that same interview, JT expressed her love for her hometown and its unique sound. "I love Miami so much, even though I don’t live there because of the trauma," she admitted. "But I still talk like I’m from Miami. I still walk like I’m from Miami. I still rap like I’m from Miami. And when I do something good, the hood always calls me. When I stray and do more commercialized music, they don’t be feeling it, but when I do my little hood one-two, they be like, 'That’s what I’m talking about.'"

Back in 2023, JT and longtime collaborator Yung Miami returned to the fold with their third LP, RAW. That album consisted of 18 songs with additional contributions from Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J, Usher, and Kim Petras, who appeared on the project's standout cut "Flashy."