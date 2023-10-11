Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JT may have another hit on her hands. Today (April 16), the City Girls rapper teased her next solo single, “OKAY,” alongside its pre-save link for streaming platforms.

“I'm pretty than a motherf**ker, h**s be lookin' okay/ She think that she f**kin' with me, is this b**ch okay?/ He said he ain't f**kin' 'round, I look at him like, ‘Okay’/ I used to be down bad, but now a b**ch okay,” she rapped in the snippet. “Down South, bad b**ch, this street s**t so ratchet/ Call me JT, a.k.a the Soul Snatcher/ I'm with a booster, scammer, and a pole dancer.”

The accompanying visuals in the backdrop appeared to be footage from her current show run. The artist began touring on March 23 in Houston, and since then, she’s made stops in Dallas, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Cleveland. The trek is expected to end on May 18 in the Bahamas.

Check out the snippet for “OKAY” below.

The teaser evidently got fans excited, with one person comparing her string of singles to Jeezy’s run in the 2000s. “Oh, she taking it back to 2008!” read one comment. Another social media user wrote, “I swear they don’t even make beats like this no more! This [is] so raw!” Elsewhere, someone said, “We need Gucci [Mane] or Jeezy.”

“OKAY” is expected to appear on JT’s upcoming body of work. She heightened anticipation for the project with tracks like “No Bars” and “Sideways.”

“I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound,” JT told Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine. “I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”