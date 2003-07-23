Image Image Credit John Shearer/WireImage, Brian To/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images, Scott Wintrow/Getty Images for LEVIEV, James Devaney/WireImage Image Alt Ananda Lewis attends NEXT Fashion Show, Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends the 2016 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, Roberta Flack arrives at the 2007 Angel Ball, and D’Angelo attends the "Divas 2000" Tribute to Diana Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT spotlights 41 influential Black artists, creatives and cultural icons we lost in 2025.

Historical and cultural context emphasize the lasting impact of their work.

These icons’ contributions influenced genres like Hip Hop, house, soul, gospel and reggae.

Black cultural icons who died in 2025 left behind more than music.

Language and music have always moved together. Long after people pass, their words, their voices, and the impressions they leave behind continue to circulate, shaping how we feel, remember and connect. In this industry, impact isn’t measured only by charts or accolades, but by the moments, memories and meaning artists leave behind.



From revolutionary voices woven into Hip Hop’s DNA to gospel records that carried generations through grief and hope, the culture is built on contributions that outlive the people who made them.



Across sampled verses, timeless songs, spoken-word poetry, genre-defining groups, live performances, documentaries and cultural memory, these Black figures shaped how the world hears sound and understands itself. Their influence moved the culture.

Songs like Sly & The Family Stone’s “Everyday People,” The Whispers’ “Rock Steady,” Carl Carlton’s “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked),” Aly-Us’ “Follow Me,” and D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” didn’t just soundtrack eras — they became reference points.

They weren’t just records. They became rituals.

Hip Hop staples like Young Scooter’s “Columbia” and DJ Unk’s “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” captured regional movements and moments that still echo in crowds today. Roberta Flack’s soul-stirring interpretations of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” along with her unforgettable duets with Donny Hathaway and Peabo Bryson, often became the definitive versions — offering performances that felt personal, communal and timeless. Gospel anthems from Norman Hutchins carried many through loss, uncertainty and endurance when words alone weren’t enough.



Some legacies surprised us. George Foreman’s path extended beyond the ring into gospel and inspirational music, revealing a reflective side rooted in faith and testimony, many of us didn’t expect. Ananda Lewis guided a generation through culture and conversation with calm, clarity and care. Jimmy Cliff helped carry reggae beyond borders, paving the way for global recognition of Jamaican sound. For early-2000s Hip Hop fans, Posta Boy’s freestyle battles became must-watch moments, etched into collective memory. Assata Shakur’s revolutionary messages were sampled and immortalized in some of Hip Hop’s most impactful projects. Rolling Ray showed up boldly for disabled and LGBTQ communities, turning authenticity into influence and presence into power.

Vivian Ayers Allen embodied what it looks like to live the art you preach — building arts communities, shaping minds, and passing down creative DNA that would influence generations across dance, theater, and film extending through her daughters Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad.

And for many of us, the losses of Malcolm-Jamal Warner and D’Angelo cut especially deep — reminding us that even the voices that feel eternal are still human.

Many are still grieving. And that grief is valid. So, honoring their impact isn’t optional. It’s necessary.

To those who have passed this year, REVOLT pays respect in this memoriam to these Black celebrities — the artists, creatives, architects, and industry figures whose lives, work, and vision left an undeniable mark on music, the arts, and the culture throughout the years.

Born: July 26, 1941 - Died: Jan. 3, 2025 | Brenton Wood, singer-songwriter.

Image Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brenton Wood signs a copy of a 45 record in circa 1963 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Oct. 12, 1935 - Died: Jan. 10, 2025 | Sam Moore, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer and one-half of the soul duo Sam & Dave.

Image Image Credit C Brandon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sam Moore performs during Day 3 of the Cornbury Festival 2019 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: Nov. 28, 1981 - Died: Jan. 24, 2025 | Anthony Leonard "DJ Unk" Platt, rapper, DJ and pioneer of snap music.

Image Image Credit Ben Rose / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt HOT 107.9 - Birthday Bash XXII DJ Unk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: June 26, 1970 - Died: Feb. 5, 2025 | Irv Gotti, Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ and Murder Inc. Records founder.

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET Image Alt Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Born: July 31, 1964 - Died: Feb. 12, 2025 | Gene "Groove" Allen, rapper and member of Groove B. Chill.

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gene "Groove" Allen attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema's "House Party" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Jan. 11, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Dec. 8, 1939 - Died: Feb. 20, 2025 | Jerry "Iceman" Butler, lead singer of The Impressions, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and producer.

Image Image Credit Paul Natkin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jerry "The Iceman" Butler and The Impressions perform at Millennium Park on Sept. 5, 2011, in Chicago, Illinois for Chicago's 40th Anniversary Soul Train Concert To Honor Don Cornelius Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: Dec. 21, 1943 - Died: Feb. 21, 2025 | Gwen McCrae, "Queen of Rare Groove" singer.

Image Image Credit Gilles Petard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gwen McCrae poses for a studio portrait in 1975 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Feb. 3, 1953 - Died: Feb. 21, 2025 | Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and founder of the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Voletta Wallace attends Lincoln Center Hosts An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G on June 10, 2022, in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: Dec. 30, 1951 - Died: Feb. 23, 2025 | Chris Jasper, Grammy Award-winning singer and composer, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and member of The Isley Brothers.

Image Image Credit David Livingston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Jasper attends the Grammy Foundation's Special Merit Awards ceremony on Jan. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Born: Feb. 10, 1937 - Died: Feb. 24, 2025 | Roberta Flack, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer and pianist.

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET Image Alt Roberta Flack attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 backstage at NJPAC on Aug. 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Born: Dec. 18, 1961 - Died: March 1, 2025 | Angie Stone, singer-songwriter, rapper, actress and producer.

Image Image Credit Zakarij Kaczmarek / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angie Stone performs during the 2014 SoulFest Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Born: Sept. 10, 1940 - Died: March 4, 2025 | Roy Ayers, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning composer and musician.

Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Roy Ayers performs during "GIORGIO'S LIVE" at Globe Theatre on April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

13. Born: Jan. 25, 1971 - Died: March 4, 2025 | Charles “DJ Funk” Chambers, DJ and pioneer of the ghetto house subgenre.

14. Born: Nov. 4, 1938 - Died: March 4, 2025 | Harry Elston, singer-songwriter, lead vocalist and co-founder of The Friends of Distinction.

Born: Nov. 4, 1938 - Died: March 4, 2025 | Harry Elston, singer-songwriter, lead vocalist and co-founder of The Friends of Distinction.

Born: Feb. 14, 1961 - Died: March 7, 2025 | D'Wayne Wiggins, Grammy Award-winning producer, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Wireimage Image Alt Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! performs during the Forever R&B concert at Buckhead Theatre on April 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Born: Jan. 10, 1949 - Died: March 21, 2025 | George Foreman, Hall of Fame boxer, minister, businessman and gospel recording artist.

Image Image Credit Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Sony Pictures Image Alt George Foreman at the World Premiere of Affirm Films and Sony Pictures Entertainment ‘BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD.’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: March 28, 1986 - Died: March 28, 2025 | Young Scooter, rapper and influential voice in Southern Hip Hop.

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/WireImage Image Alt Young Scooter attends “Breakfast With 5am” at SL Lounge on Jan. 22, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: Dec. 25, 1944 - Died: May 9, 2025 | John Edwards, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and lead singer of The Spinners.

Image Image Credit Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Image Alt John Edwards of The Spinners, circa 1970 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Aug. 22, 1971 - Died: May 23, 2025 | Sacha Jenkins, Hip Hop journalist, musician, TV producer and filmmaker.

Image Image Credit Larry Busacca / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sacha Jenkins from ‘Fresh Dressed’ poses for a portrait during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: April 13, 1957 - Died: June 5, 2025 | Wayne Lewis, singer and founding member of Atlantic Starr.

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wayne Lewis of Atlantic Starr performs onstage during An Evening of Soul at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on July 8, 2023, in Mableton, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

21. Born: Sept. 27, 1962 - Died: June 5, 2025 | Norman Hutchins, gospel musician and singer-songwriter.

22. Born: May 17, 1974 - Died: June 7, 2025 | Eddie “Supa” Lewis, the lead voice of ’90s house group Aly-Us.

Born: March 15, 1943 - Died: June 9, 2025 | Sylvester "Sly Stone" Stewart, musician, songwriter, record producer and leader of Sly & the Family Stone.

Image Image Credit ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Image Alt SLY STONE IN CONCERT - 2nd Anniversary Show aired on Nov. 8, 1974. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: March 21, 1973 - Died: June 11, 2025 | Ananda Lewis, Hip Hop broadcast journalist, VJ and talk show host.

Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ananda Lewis visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2019. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Born: Jan. 22, 1954 - Died: June 19, 2025 | Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples.

Image Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Yarbrough & Peoples (Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Peoples) pose for a portrait backstage at American Bandstand in June 1984 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: Sept. 23, 1943 - Died: June 26, 2025 | Walter Scott, singer and co-founder of The Whispers.

Image Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Whispers Portrait Session CIRCA 1980: R and B singer Walter Scott of the R and B band "The Whispers" poses for a portrait in circa 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Aug. 13, 1978 - Died: July 17, 2025 | Robbie Pardlo, lead singer and founding member of City High.

Image Image Credit Bill Tompkins / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Robbie Pardlo of the band City High on July 23, 2003, in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Aug. 18, 1970 - Died: July 20, 2025 | Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Grammy Award-winning poet, jazz musician, actor, producer and director.

Image Image Credit Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images Image Alt Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Born: Feb. 2, 1964 - Died: Aug. 2, 2025 | Howard Anthony "Hitman Howie Tee" Thompson, DJ and producer.

Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Raven-Symoné works with Producer Hitman Howie Tee (aka Howard Thompson) when she records her "Here's To New Dreams" album and CD at Soundtracks Studios on May 15, 1992, in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: July 29, 1923 - Died: Aug. 18, 2025 | Vivian Ayers Allen, pianist, classicist and cultural architect.

Image Image Credit Walter McBride / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Debbie Allen, Vivian Ayers and Phylicia Rashad attend the Broadway Opening Night of 'Saint Joan' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 25, 2018, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Born: Sept. 5, 1996 - Died: Sept. 3, 2025 | Rolling Ray, influencer, reality TV and social media personality.

Image Image Credit Steven Simione / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rolling Ray attends the Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purr" Los Angeles premiere screening at Regal North Hollywood on Aug. 21, 2022, in North Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

32. Born: Aug. 21, 1976 - Died: Sept. 13, 2025 | Sidney "Omen" Brown, Grammy Award-winning producer.

Born: July 16, 1947 - Died: Sept. 25, 2025 | Assata Shakur, revolutionary voice sampled and immortalized in Hip Hop's DNA.

Image Image Credit Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM via Getty Images Image Alt JoAnn Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, holding the manuscript of her autobiography with Old Havana, Cuba, in the background on Oct. 7, 1987. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Born: Feb. 11, 1974 - Died: Oct. 14, 2025 | D'Angelo, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer.

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt D'Angelo performs during the 2012 BET Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

35. Born: June 15, 1974 - Died: Oct. 24, 2025 | Mtulazaji “P.E.A.C.E.” Davis, rapper and member of the LA group Freestyle Fellowship.

36. Born: Sept. 11, 1981 - Died: Oct. 26, 2025 | Posta Boy, famed battle rapper.

37. Born: June 6, 1974 - Died: Nov. 1, 2025 | Young Bleed, rapper and member of No Limit Soldiers.

Born: June 6, 1974 - Died: Nov. 1, 2025 | Young Bleed, rapper and member of No Limit Soldiers.

Born: Nov. 19, 1956 - Died: Nov. 21, 2025 | Garry George "Jellybean" Johnson, drummer, guitarist, songwriter and producer.

Image Image Credit Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jellybean Johnson of The Time attends Grammy Gift Lounge during the 59th Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Born: July 30, 1944 - Died: Nov. 24, 2025 | Jimmy Cliff, legendary ska, rocksteady, reggae and soul musician.

Image Image Credit Michael Putland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jimmy Cliff performing at the Capital Radio Jazz Festival at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, July 17, 1982 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

40. Born: April 12, 1989 - Died: Dec. 3, 2025 | Landon “DJ Commando” Wallace, local legend, radio DJ and Chicago Bulls DJ.

41. Born: May 21, 1952 - Died: Dec. 14, 2025 | Carl Carlton, singer-songwriter and highly sampled artist in Hip Hop.