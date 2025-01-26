Image Image Credit Ben Rose / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Unk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A cause of death for DJ Unk of “Walk It Out” fame has been revealed two days after the news of his sudden death was announced. The pioneering Atlanta artist passed away from a heart attack in his sleep on Friday (Jan. 24), according to TMZ. He was 43 years old.

His wife of 15 years, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed the nature of his demise in response to rampant, false narratives that the tragedy was drug-related. “Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU, ANTHONY, FOREVER,” she wrote in a Facebook post revealing the family’s loss. A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday (Jan. 26) at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning at 5 p.m. His loved ones are asking that blue and white balloons be released in his honor.

The Big Oomp Records star is remembered in a multitude of ways, but most prominently as the force behind a massive dance wave in the early 2000s with hits like “2 Step” and the widely popular “Walk It Out” remix, featuring Andre 3000 and Jim Jones. Label executive Korey “Big Oomp” Roberson wrote that “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label, and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

The snap music legend unleashed his debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block!, in 2006, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. His sophomore effort, 2econd Season, came out in 2008. The following year, however, he suffered a near-death experience after suffering a heart attack.

“It’s a blessing to be here. I’ve been on the road since 2006, and at this age — I’m 28 right now — a lot of people don’t get to see 28. …. I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food, and that just [came] from when I stopped taking care of myself. I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife,” he told XXL about the medical emergency. He turned things around for the better with an overhaul of his lifestyle.

Unk’s passing is the third major loss for Atlanta in the past year. Pillars of the South’s Hip Hop scene, like Rico Wade, 52, and Rich Homie Quan, 34, both passed away in 2024. Last month, OG Maco died from a self-inflicted gunshot at the age of 32.