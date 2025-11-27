Image Image Credit Michael Putland/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jimmy Cliff performs at the Capital Radio Jazz Festival at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jimmy Cliff helped introduce reggae to international audiences through film, covers, and label partnerships.

Songs like “Vietnam” and “The Harder They Come” connected music to global protest movements.

His catalog blends storytelling, resistance, and joy, all of which shaped reggae’s role in cultural history.

Jimmy Cliff’s voice carried Jamaica to the world. Born James Chambers in rural St. James, he came of age alongside ska and rocksteady before becoming one of reggae’s most celebrated global ambassadors. Over a career that stretched from the early ‘60s until his passing, he recorded songs that spoke to heartbreak, spirituality, protest, and joy in equal measure.

Cliff wasn’t just a hitmaker; he was a bridge. He helped introduce reggae to international audiences through strategic label moves, crossover covers like “Wild World,” and soundtrack placements that brought his music into cinemas and living rooms far beyond Jamaica. His starring role in The Harder They Come and its influential soundtrack turned him into a symbol of Jamaican culture on screen and on wax, while songs such as “Vietnam” drew praise from peers like Bob Dylan, who hailed it as one of the era’s defining protest records.

Along the way, Cliff earned Grammy Awards, Jamaica’s prestigious Order of Merit, and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, cementing his status as “reggae’s first champion.” The songs collected here — from soul-baring ballads to cinematic anthems — trace how his catalog soundtracked struggle, hope, and possibility for generations of listeners.

1. Vietnam

“Vietnam” is Jimmy Cliff’s soldier’s-eye protest record, written as a narrative instead of a slogan. Released on Trojan in the U.K., it reached the Official Singles Chart and peaked at No. 46. The lyrics follow a young man shipped off to war and the aftermath when he returns, keeping the focus on human cost. It’s also a reminder that Cliff was tackling world events early, years before reggae became a global mainstream sound.

2. Wonderful World, Beautiful People

Released in 1969, “Wonderful World, Beautiful People” became one of Jimmy Cliff’s first major U.K. breakthroughs, peaking at No. 6 on the Official Singles Chart — it also reached No. 25 in the U.S. Written by Cliff and produced by Leslie Kong, it even name-checks political leaders Harold Wilson and Richard Nixon while arguing for peace. The hook is simple and memorable, and the single is often cited as an early calling card for Trojan in the U.K. pop market.

3. Sitting in Limbo

“Sitting in Limbo” first appeared on Cliff’s Island album Another Cycle, recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama. Credited to Cliff and producer Guilly Bright, it later turned up on The Harder They Come soundtrack, helping introduce it to moviegoers outside Jamaica. As the title makes clear, the song centers on waiting for a breakthrough — stuck between then and next — over a restrained groove that leaves room for Cliff’s voice to hold the tension, line by line, in plain language.

4. Journey

“Journey” is the closing track on Jimmy Cliff’s Columbia LP The Power and the Glory, which earned him a Grammy nod and a gold certification in France. The nine-track set also included “Reggae Night,” plus songs like “We All Are One.” “Journey” isn’t the obvious headline here, but it’s a clean snapshot of how he scaled up his sound for a major label (sleeker, bigger) without abandoning his reggae foundation.

5. Many Rivers to Cross

Written and recorded in 1969, “Many Rivers to Cross” is one of Cliff’s signature originals, released in the Trojan era and tied to his self-titled album. It was also included on The Harder They Come soundtrack, adding to the worldwide push of his iconic catalog. Cliff previously linked it to the struggle of trying to make it after moving to the U.K. The track’s long life is obvious: It’s been covered often, including by UB40 and Cher.

6. The Harder They Come

“The Harder They Come” was recorded for the 1972 film of the same name, with Jimmy Cliff starring as Ivanhoe Martin. Issued as an Island single, it was also the title track on the soundtrack album, a famous entry point for reggae worldwide. The soundtrack noted that it was the only Cliff performance recorded specifically for the album, which helps explain why it feels welded to the film’s story and rollout.

7. Wild World

Jimmy Cliff released his reggae-leaning cover of Cat Stevens’ “Wild World” as a 1970 single on Island Records. In the United Kingdom, it became a genuine crossover moment, reaching No. 8 on the Official Singles Chart and spending 12 weeks on the chart. Cliff’s version is often remembered as the take that made the song a U.K. hit, built around his vocal phrasing and a tighter island groove.

8. You Can Get It If You Really Want

Jimmy Cliff wrote and originally recorded “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” releasing his version as a single before placing it on The Harder They Come soundtrack. A Desmond Dekker version, released within weeks, became the major chart smash, reaching No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart and turning Cliff’s hook into a mainstream singalong. Cliff’s recording has stayed in circulation through later film and TV placements, keeping its perseverance message visible.

9. I Can See Clearly Now

If you weren’t familiar with Cliff, you’re likely familiar with this particular song. For the 1993 film Cool Runnings, Jimmy Cliff recorded a reggae cover of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now.” It became a major crossover moment, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later reaching No. 23 in the U.K. Released on Columbia in the U.K., the track’s clean, upbeat arrangement made Cliff’s voice newly familiar to ’90s pop audiences via film.