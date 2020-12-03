Image Image Credit Jeff Hahne / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher Raymond IV established himself as one of R&B's most successful artists. Among his many accolades, the Texas native has accumulated nine Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, which span across decades. His journey to the top of the charts began with the My Way standout "Nice & Slow," a smooth ballad that helped establish him as a rising star in the genre.

The chart-topping hits continued to arrive on subsequent albums, which include "U Remind Me" and "U Got It Bad" from 8701. However, Usher’s most dominant year began with the diamond-certified Confessions. The project featured "Yeah!" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris — which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 — "Burn," "Confessions Part II" and "My Boo," the singer’s iconic duet with Alicia Keys.

Usher continued his chart success with the Jeezy-backed "Love in This Club" and "OMG," a genre-bending number with the Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am. These hits demonstrated his ability to evolve with changing musical trends while maintaining his signature sound. Each chart-topping song also showcased different facets of his artistry — from sensual slow jams to high-energy dance tracks — and helped cement his legacy as one of R&B's most versatile and commercially successful artists.

So, how do Usher's nine No. 1s stack up against each other? Check out REVOLT's ranking of the infectious jams below.

9. “OMG” featuring will.i.am

For Raymond v Raymond, Usher tapped will.i.am for “OMG,” a mesh of R&B and electro-pop. Although it spent four weeks at No. 1 and successfully incorporated different genre elements, the song's production arguably sounds more dated than his other hits. However, it deserves credit for helping pioneer the EDM-R&B fusion that would define the music of its time.

8. “Love in This Club” featuring Jeezy

Taken from Here I Stand, “Love in This Club” successfully bridged Usher's R&B roots with contemporary trap vibes — thanks to an appearance from Jeezy. The track’s 3-week No. 1 run and atmospheric production helped modernize his sound for a new era. While it’s not as culturally groundbreaking as Usher's earlier hits, the offering demonstrated his ability to evolve while maintaining his core appeal. A remix version even surfaced later with contributions from Beyoncé and Lil Wayne.

7. “Nice & Slow”

As Usher's first-ever No. 1, this song’s importance can't be overstated. “Nice & Slow,” a single from his sophomore LP, My Way, contained sophisticated production that helped bring R&B into the new millennium. While it may not have the massive success of his later cuts, the record effectively established the legend’s signature sound and proved he could vocally and commercially deliver.

6. “My Boo” featuring Alicia Keys

There’s a reason why Usher and Alicia Keys drew such a large reaction when they performed "My Boo” at Super Bowl LVIII. Taken from a reissued version of Confessions, this collaboration between two R&B titans became a timeless classic about first love. Its 6-week-long run atop the chart and the pair’s vocal chemistry set a new standard for duets of its kind. Its nostalgic production and universal theme also gave it exceptional staying power.

5. “U Remind Me”

8701's “U Remind Me” spent four weeks at No. 1 and even won Usher his first Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis-produced hit blended turn-of-the-century R&B with classic soul elements — complete with intricate vocal arrangements and a distinctive piano loop. Its success helped establish 8701 as the defining album of its time. Plus, the track's choreography-heavy video, which included a cameo from TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, further cemented Usher's reputation as a true entertainer.

4. “Burn”

Its emotional depth, extraordinary 8-week chart-topping run and perfect production makes “Burn” one of R&B's greatest ballads. The song created a long-lasting influence on vocal arrangements and emotional storytelling within the genre, and its seamless blend of commercial appeal and genuine artistry makes it a masterclass in craftsmanship. The Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox-backed effort can also be found on Confessions.

3. “U Got It Bad”

A defining moment in the influential singer’s career, “U Got It Bad” spent six weeks at No. 1 and established him as the premier male R&B vocalist of his generation. Produced by Dupri, the track's stripped-down production allowed Usher's emotional vocals to take center stage. Its iconic music video, which also featured Chilli, and raw emotion made it the blueprint for heartbreak anthems. Simply put, this particular hit’s influence on male R&B performances cannot be overstated.

2. “Yeah!” featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon

“Yeah!” is simply unmatched in every category. Its 12-week No. 1 run, revolutionary Crunk&B approach and endurance as a hit on the dance floor decades after its inception prove its undeniable legacy. The popular hit defined an era, pioneered a new sound and remains instantly recognizable across generations. Its influence on dance culture, simple-yet-transcendent production and role in establishing Atlanta's dominance in popular music make it Usher's most significant release to date.

1. “Confessions Part II”

The cultural conversation that “Confessions Part II” sparked arguably surpassed its commercial success. Its raw honesty changed how artists approached personal narratives — not just in R&B, but in music as a whole. Moreover, the production's dramatic build and storytelling approach influenced countless songs after it. The Dupri and Michael Cox-backed offering also stood as the centerpiece of one of the best-selling albums of its time.