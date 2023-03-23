Image Image Credit Spencer Grant / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sly Stone Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The world lost an icon with the passing of Sly Stone, leader of the groundbreaking funk band Sly & the Family Stone. While Sly and his group would achieve their own acclaim via millions of albums sold and a musical catalog loaded with classic songs, their sonic DNA would only continue to proliferate thanks to Hip Hop.

Any worthy DJ kept at least a handful of Sly & the Family Stone records in their crates, which would inevitably be sampled for beats for MCs and R&B artists looking to inject funky fresh grooves into their tunes.

From horn solos to drum breaks, Sly & the Family Stones’ rich tapestry of sounds are a go-to sample source. Here are some landmark songs in their own right that owe a healthy chunk of their success to the musical genius born Sylvester Stewart.

1. Star/Pointro by The Roots

Using Sly & the Family Stone’s “Everybody Is A Star” as its base, “Star/Pointro” was the opening track of The Roots’ sixth album, The Tipping Point. Questlove is credited as the producer of The Roots’ homage, and his admiration for Sly Stone is well known, considering he directed the documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).

2. Deep Cover by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg

Those menacing chords on Dr. Dre’s “Deep Cover,” his first single after leaving N.W.A, might be more recognizable (on this particular song), but it’s the drums that make the track hit like a shotgun blast. Said kicks and snares are lifted from Sly & the Family Stone’s “Sing a Simple Song.” It brought his production talents as a solo artist to the forefront.

3. Say No Go by De La Soul

De La Soul, along with Prince Paul, had a knack for digging up some dope samples. On “Say No Go,” Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” may get the most attention but that’s a disservice to the use of “Crossword Puzzle,” which actually comes from a Sly Stone solo album called High On You. The horn elements really took the song to the next level.

4. Because I Got It Like That by Jungle Brothers

If you need an example of Sly & the Family Stone’s standout drumming, then “You Can Make It If You Try” is a top-tier example. The Jungle Brothers brought out their wide-open drums for “Because I Got It Like That” from the Straight Out The Jungle album.

5. Dance For Me by Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah might be known more for her acting chops these days, but real ones know her come-up was being a fiery female MC (in a Hip Hop boys’ club, no less). On “Dance For Me,” a single from her debut album, All Hail The Queen, The 45 King looped up various vocal elements from the familiar Sly & the Family Stone hit “Dance to the Music” to mark the new rap queen’s territory.

6. Rhythm Nation by Janet Jackson

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis did their thing flipping some guitar chords from a Sly & the Family Stone gem called “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” into one of Janet Jackson’s most anthemic jams. The same song was sampled again a few years later for Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” but taking it just a bit slower.

7. Mama Said Knock You Out by LL Cool J

While other Sly & the Family Stone samples may have been more easily recognizable since they were hits, Marley Marl and the other producers went for a more obscure track. They lifted elements from “Trip to Your Heart” from the A Whole New Thing album. The sample really helped set the stage for one of LL Cool J’s biggest singles.

8. Dogs of War by Ghostface Killah

Ghostface Killah has never met a soulful beat he couldn’t rock. On “Dogs of War” from his acclaimed Fishscale album, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper recruits his own fam — Raekwon, Capadonna, Trife and Sun God (his literal son) — to drop bars over a beat that chops up Sly & the Family Stone’s barbecue classic “Family Affair.” While the original song is a mellow vibe, Ghost and company bring a more upbeat flavor to the groove.