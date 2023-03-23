Image Image Credit Michael Putland/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sly Stone Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The funk pioneer behind Sly and the Family Stone, Sly Stone, has died at 82 after battling COPD.

Music legends like Questlove, Chuck D and Clive Davis shared powerful tributes.

His genre-blending sound and message of unity continue to influence all forms of music.

The music world is mourning the loss of Sly Stone, the legendary frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, who passed away peacefully at age 82 following a prolonged battle with COPD and other health complications. In a Monday (June 9) statement, his family called him “a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk and rock music.” They also revealed that Stone recently completed a screenplay about his life, following the release of his 2024 memoir.

Sly and the Family Stone’s legacy: A cultural revolution in many genres

Born Sylvester Stewart in Texas and raised in California, Sly came up through the San Francisco Bay Area’s music scene before forming his iconic collective in the late 1960s. With the release of genre-shifting albums like Stand! and There’s a Riot Goin’ On, Stone helped usher in a new era of Black music, fusing a variety of genres with a boldly integrated band and lyrics that championed unity, individuality and social change. Songs like “Everyday People,” “Family Affair” and “Dance to the Music” became not only chart-toppers, but also the gold standard of its time.

Despite facing personal struggles and a retreat from the spotlight in later decades, Stone’s influence only deepened. His work became a treasure trove for Hip Hop sampling, his stage presence and sonic experimentation paved the way for countless artists, and his story was amplified by new generations. In recent years, Questlove of The Roots took up the mantle, directing The Burden of Black Genius, a documentary about Stone, and choosing his memoir as the first release from his publishing company.

Questlove, Chuck D, Bootsy Collins and more react to Sly Stone’s death

Questlove was one of the first to share a powerful tribute after news of Stone’s death broke. “Sly Stone... left this earth today, but the changes he sparked while here will echo forever,” he wrote. “His songs weren’t just about fighting injustice; they were about transforming the self to transform the world.” He described Stone’s signature lyric, “We got to live together!” as a command that still resonates with urgency today.

Other tributes poured in across social media. EARTHGANG posted that Stone was “a heavy influence in our music.” Chuck D of Public Enemy thanked Questlove for “keeping his FIRE blazing in this Century.” Legendary record executive Clive Davis, who signed the group to CBS Records in 1967, remembered working with Sly at the peak of his creativity and called him “truly one of a kind.”

Bootsy Collins took to X to say, “There will never be another you, to do what you do,” while radio host Donnie Simpson honored him as a “true legend.” Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared a personal memory of pretending to be horn player Cynthia Robinson as a child in Philly, writing, “You gave us the groove and the message. Thank you, genius.” Attorney Ben Crump shared remarks on how “[Sly] redefined what a band could sound like.”

Sly Stone’s presence in music was transformative — bold, soulful, and unrelentingly human. His death marks the end of an era, but his voice lives on in the rhythms of everyday people.