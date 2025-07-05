Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ghostface Killah and Ne-Yo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With aliases like Tony Stark and the Wallabee Champ, Ghostface Killah is many things. But what the Wu-Tang Clan rapper definitively is a master of is the R&B collaboration.

Soulful ditties might not be the first thing you think of when discussing the standout MC from the Wu-Tang Clan. But Ghostface has always shown an affinity for linking with R&B crooners to create a great selection of songs with plenty of replay value. Whether a stirring autobiographical tale like “All That I Got Is You” or a tale of revenge for a scorned lover on “Back Like That,” when the Pretty Toney artist throws his darts at an R&B track, the results are usually musical bliss.

Here are some of Ghostface Killah’s best R&B collabs.

1. All That I Got Is You featuring Mary J. Blige

One of Ghostface best traits is that he always spits rhymes with raw emotion. On “All That I Got Is You,” from his debut album, Ironman, he crafts a heartbreaking tale of growing up poor with a pair of brothers with muscular dystrophy, hungry stomachs and housing project living. Hip Hop that makes you tear up isn’t supposed to sound this good, and Mary J. Blige’s vocals are like a caring hug throughout the melancholy tune.

2. Back Like That featuring Ne-Yo

You know it’s a Ghostface production when the song starts off with him demanding all the gifts he gave a love interest back after he finds out she was cheating on him. Ne-Yo sings the hook — "Come through the block in his brand-new Benz, knowing that me and that n**ga ain't friends (Okay, girl), yeah, what I did was whack but you don't get a n**ga back like that” — with all his passion. Hey, two wrongs don’t make a right, but it can sound great.

3. Freek’n U (Remix) by Jodeci featuring Ghostface Killah and Raekwon

While Wu-Tang was bringing that gritty, stripped-down feel back to NYC Hip Hop, Ghostface and Raekwon peeled away to bless Jodeci with their own version of a thugged-out rap ballad. On the "Freek'n U (Remix)" Rae and Ghost were right at home and pretty much make Jodeci’s Mr. Dalvin-produced, after-hours anthem into their own lusty rap song.

4. Never Be the Same Again featuring Carl Thomas and Raekwon

“Never Be The Same Again” was the lead single from Ghostface’s third album, Bulletproof Wallets, and clearly made for radio play. The bubbly production may have thrown Wu-Tang fans for a loop, but the song really does land smoothly on any R&B playlist. But of course, Tony Stark focuses on contemplating what he did wrong that caused a lady friend to leave him. Can’t hate on a rapper with self-awareness.

5. Summertime Remix by Beyoncè featuring Ghostface Killah

Of course, one of the Wu’s most charismatic MCs would link up with one of the hottest chicks in the game, Beyoncè. “Summertime” was originally a joint from the soundtrack to The Fighting Temptations. It was already a cool enough song, but the ante was upped when Ghostface brought his flavor to the track. The song was such a vibe that a live performance of the remix was featured in JAY-Z’s 2004 movie doc, Fade to Black.

6. After the Smoke Is Clear featuring The Delfonics

The Delfonics were an iconic group out of Philadelphia with classics like "La-La (Means I Love You)" and "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” from the ‘70s. So, it only made sense that Ghostface Killah was a fan and connected with them for “After the Smoke Is Clear” from Ironman. While the Delfonics deliver their soulfully melodic vocal performance over RZA drums, the rappers keep their rhymes gully.

7. Purple Hearts by Kendrick Lamar featuring Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah

On Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album, there’s a song called “Purple Hearts” that features singer Summer Walker and every rapper’s favorite rapper, Ghostface Killah. After Walker handles her business, the OG MC fits in the pocket with his aggressive rap sermon over the track’s aural sound effects.

8. Tush featuring Missy Elliott

The first single from Ghostface’s The Pretty Toney Album didn’t get immediate love, but it featured a cool sample of “Naked Truth” by The Best of Both Worlds. The funk disco instrumental gave it a danceable familiarity while Ghost and Missy drop all double-entendre rhymes all throughout the uptempo song. In hindsight, you got two Hip Hop (and R&B) masters showcasing their talents — namely, elastic flows that can rock any instrumental you throw their way.