Missy Elliott, a trailblazer in the music industry, has always been a step ahead, infusing her artistry into every track she touches. With her innovative songwriting, she penned anthems for others like Whitney Houston's "My Love Is Your Love," Nicole Wray's "Make It Hot," Total's "Trippin," and 702's "Where My Girls At?" Her out-of-the-box wardrobe and groundbreaking music videos, including the iconic visuals for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and "She's a Bitch," have redefined what it means to be a Hip Hop and R&B artist. Missy's influence is a blueprint for those who blend these genres, paving the way for a new era of boundary-breaking creativity.

Her albums are not just collections of songs but masterclasses in genre fusion and visual storytelling. Each project, from Supa Dupa Fly to The Cookbook, showcases her ability to push boundaries and set trends. Her work has inspired a legion of artists who aspire to mix Hip Hop and R&B with the same level of innovation and flair. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Missy Elliott's craft is a testament to her genius as an unparalleled force in music history.

6. This Is Not a Test!

Elliott's album This Is Not a Test! stands out for its star-studded lineup, featuring guest artists like JAY-Z, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige, which adds a dynamic range of styles. Produced by Timbaland, the album showcases his signature beats and innovative production techniques, perfectly complementing her unique style. Known for its eclectic mix of Hip Hop, R&B, funk, and electronic music, tracks like "Pass That Dutch” highlight Elliott's genre-blending capabilities. The album's music videos, especially for "Pass That Dutch," feature her trademark inventive and futuristic visuals, reinforcing her reputation as a trendsetter in both music and fashion.

5. The Cookbook

The Cookbook features a diverse array of collaborations, including artists like Ciara, Pharrell Williams, and Mary J. Blige. The hit single "Lose Control," featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop, became a major success, earning Elliott a Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video and a nomination for Best Rap Song. The production on The Cookbook includes contributions from established and emerging producers like Timbaland, The Neptunes, and Rich Harrison, reflecting a willingness to experiment with different sounds. Additionally, the album marks a significant moment in Elliott's career as she embraces more of a leadership role in its production, further establishing her as a multifaceted artist and producer in the music industry.

4. Da Real World

Released in 1999, Missy Elliott's album Da Real World was produced primarily by Timbaland, featuring his experimental soundscapes and setting a new standard for musical innovation. Collaborations with Eminem, Big Boi of OutKast, and Redman highlighted her ability to merge her unique style with diverse talents seamlessly. Da Real World is highly regarded for its creativity and genre-bending compositions, debuting at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and achieving platinum status. With hit singles like "She's a Bitch" and "All N My Grill," the album solidified Missy Elliott's reputation as a visionary artist who reshaped the mainstream Hip Hop and R&B landscape.

3. Under Construction

Missy Elliott's album Under Construction, released in 2002, marked a significant milestone in her musical career. The album featured a blend of nostalgic production and cutting-edge hip-hop elements, showcasing Elliott's cutting-edge ear for music. Collaborations with artists such as Ludacris, Beyoncé, and JAY-Z took Under Construction to the next level. It debuted impressively, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's standout singles like "Work It" and "Gossip Folks" not only became cultural touchstones but also solidified Missy Elliott's reputation as a visionary artist and influential figure in music history.

2. Miss E... So Addictive

Missy Elliott's album Miss E... So Addictive is a hallmark of her pioneering blend of Hip Hop and R&B. Embracing a range of influences from funk and soul to cutting-edge electronic beats, Miss E... So Addictive delivered a dynamic musical experience that resonated deeply with listeners. The album's groundbreaking music videos, particularly for "Get Ur Freak On" and "One Minute Man," set new standards with their innovative visuals and choreography, marking Elliott's influence as a trailblazer in both music and fashion. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking it as one of her most successful albums commercially.

1. Supa Dupa Fly

Missy Elliott's debut album Supa Dupa Fly changed music forever. The album featured innovative production that fused funky beats with a futuristic edge. Collaborations with artists like Timbaland and Ginuwine added flavor to the infusion of Hip Hop and R&B being served. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with iconic singles such as "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and "Sock It 2 Me." Additionally, Supa Dupa Fly also went platinum, selling over a million copies in the United States alone. This success not only established Missy Elliott as a prominent artist in the music industry but also paved the way for her influential career in Hip Hop and R&B.