Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Most times, people turn to sad music after a breakup, but that can sometimes heighten your emotions and keep you stuck in a cycle of pain. Instead, it's important to listen to music that affirms you and reminds you of who you are. Hip Hop and R&B are genres that do just that, offering solace and empowerment in equal measure. Music generally has a unique way of soothing the soul and helping you process your feelings to eventually find closure.

From Summer Walker’s emotional ballads to Sexyy Redd’s unfiltered honesty, here are 17 tracks that will help you reclaim your strength, remember your worth and guide you on the path to healing. Press play and let these songs uplift your spirit and carry you through the journey of mending your broken heart.

1. Roster by Jazmine Sullivan

Featured on Jazmine Sullivan’s acclaimed album Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, "Roster" is an empowering anthem perfect for anyone navigating a breakup. The Philly artist croons about openly maintaining a roster of men without catching feelings. She promotes dating freely, unapologetically defying societal norms that often oppose women doing so.

Sullivan sets the tone for “Roster” in its first lines, boldly declaring, "Toxic, call me toxic / But you'll never call me stupid / Got a long list in my pocket / I've been told before, I'm ruthless." Her defiant lyrics encourage listeners to take control of their love life and not settle for less than they deserve. This record is the perfect reminder that you have options, and your happiness should always come first, especially after a split.

2. Unloyal by Summer Walker and Ari Lennox

"Unloyal" by Walker and Ari Lennox is a sultry R&B tune that promotes independence and self-respect. From the Atlanta singer’s album Still Over It, the song addresses the importance of not sticking around for cheating, disrespect and immaturity in a relationship. With soulful vocals and liberating lyrics, the R&B powerhouses celebrate the strength of being independent women who know their worth. "Unloyal" can resonate deeply with anyone who's had to reclaim their power and walk away from a toxic relationship.

3. F.N.F. (Let’s Go) by Hitkidd and GloRilla

The title of viral sensation "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)" by Hitkidd and GloRilla says it all. Its empowering message undeniably makes the song a potent anthem for overcoming a breakup. The acronym stands for "F**k-n**ga free," symbolizing liberation from toxic relationships. Serving as GloRilla's first mainstream hit, the track came to fruition after her 60-day cleanse from both men and alcohol, offering the rapper a newfound sense of self-worth and independence. Through its catchy rhythms and bold lyrics, the Hitkidd-produced chart topper celebrates breaking free from the shackles of a cheating partner, reminding listeners that they deserve better and are stronger without them.

4. Plan B by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s "Plan B" is a raw and relatable track that will get you out of your feelings and into your bag. Setting the tone from the start, Megan declares, "Dear f**k n**ga, still can't believe I used to f**k with you," letting listeners know that they aren’t alone in having regrets about their ex. Each bar resonates with anyone who's faced betrayal and heartache before recognizing that they are the prize. The song’s chorus serves as a powerful reminder for women to prioritize self-love above all else and recognize that true fulfillment comes from within — no need to seek validation from a partner who doesn’t deserve you.

5. Don’t Trust No N**ga by Khia featuring DSD

"Don’t Trust No N**ga" by Khia captivates audiences with its timeless sound and straightforward message. It powerfully urges women to be skeptical when it comes to trusting men. The "My Neck, My Back" rapper provides a vivid list of behaviors that men might exhibit — lying, cheating with your sister, gaslighting and more — which many listeners may have unfortunately experienced firsthand. While she also offers some game on how to deal with these men, the overarching message is clear: don't trust them.

6. You Got It by Vedo

In 2020, Usher's protégé dropped "You Got It," a motivational track that empowers women to prioritize self-improvement, including education, purpose-finding and financial stability. Vedo emphasizes the value of inner strength and resilience, encouraging listeners to persevere despite the waves of emotions that separation may bring. The viral smash even underscores the presence of caring men who are willing to support women in their journey toward fulfillment.

7. None Of Your Concern by Jhené Aiko featuring Big Sean

Featuring Big Sean, Jhené Aiko's single "None Of Your Concern" captures the emotional journey of a woman who begins to sense a shift in the energy of her relationship. She hears unsettling rumors and witnesses disrespectful actions from her man that lead her to contemplate if the connection is worth repairing. However, the song truly shines when she finds the fortitude to put her own well-being first and walk away. Aiko's powerful words and soulful delivery speak to anybody who has felt the sorrow of recognizing they deserve better and deciding to move forward with strength and self-respect.

8. I Hate U by SZA

From her album SOS, SZA's famed "I Hate U" speaks to anyone stuck in a toxic situationship. The record embraces raw emotion through an eerie tune, capturing the anguish of falling in love with someone who is ultimately bad for you. For listeners navigating the complications of unhealthy relationships, the track's honest lyrics can provide an outlet for anger. "I Hate U” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it SZA's first No. 1 hit and confirming its reputation as a relatable breakup song.

9. Back to the Streets by Saweetie featuring Jhené Aiko

This iconic Saweetie hit advocates for letting go of relationships without resistance or hesitation. The empowering message of “Back to the Streets” encourages listeners to embrace their freedom and explore new possibilities without looking back. With its catchy beats and assertive lyrics, the song reminds listeners keep it player and recognize your worth, even in the face of heartache.

10. Leave Her Alone by Dess Dior featuring Skilla Baby and Rob49

"Leave Her Alone" by Dess Dior, featuring Skilla Baby and Rob49, sets a powerful tone for how a woman should be courted, highlighting the importance of respect and genuine effort. Dess Dior's assertive lyrics, such as "I don't want him if he's sassy / I'm classy / You gotta court me, not attack me," establish a standard of dignity and courtesy in relationships. Skilla Baby echoes this sentiment on the chorus, affirming that a confident, independent woman should be taken care of and pursued during a relationship. “Leave Her Alone” supports the sentiment that women should value themselves and never settle for anything less than true admiration and respect from a partner.

11. Bust Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan

A liberating song that evokes raw grief and betrayal, "Bust Your Windows" features passionate vocals and emotional lyrics. These elements offer an effective avenue for processing rage and frustration following a breakup. The iconic track’s figurative imagery of broken windows represents the release of pent-up emotions and a desire for vengeance. Listening to Sullivan’s smooth singing on this record can bring closure to listeners, motivating them to go forward with renewed strength and resolve.

12. I Don’t F**k With You by Big Sean featuring E-40

Following his split with actress Naya Rivera, Big Sean’s "I Don’t F**k With You" became a well-known breakup anthem. Its energetic rhythm and catchy chorus inspire movement, offering a welcomed distraction from the emotional strain of heartbreak. With combative lyrics that exude confidence and indifference, “I Don’t F**k With You” serves as a mantra for moving on and releasing past hurts. Listening to this track can shift your mindset from dwelling on the breakup to embracing a carefree attitude, inspiring you to move forward with renewed determination and self-assurance.

13. Take A Bow by Rihanna

This standout single from Rihanna’s album Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded highlights the Bajan artist’s emotive vocals. The insightful lyrics from “Take A Bow” reveal that the relationship she believed in was merely a facade. With a haunting melody and instrumentation that sets the stage for introspection, the track can resonate with listeners navigating disappointment after a split. As the multi-hyphenate sings the song’s title, she metaphorically declares that the show is over, signaling her readiness to move on and prioritize her happiness.

14. Best Thing I Never Had by Beyoncé

“Best Thing I Never Had” details the journey of realizing a relationship wasn't meant to be. In the single, Beyoncé expresses her initial longing for a relationship with someone, only to later accept that the romance never happening was for the best. The Houston superstar captures the emotions of moving on and finding liberation in letting go of what wasn't for her. Sometimes, the greatest blessings come in the form of unanswered prayers and failed relationships.

15. Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) by Sexyy Red

This unconventional, yet empowering record injects a sense of confidence and sass into the healing process. With lyrics like "I'm a fine-a** b**ch, I ain't in the house sad," this Sexyy Redd track embodies resilience and self-assurance, encouraging listeners to embrace their worth and reclaim their autonomy. The song's bold attitude serves as a rallying cry for getting off the couch and enjoying the post-breakup life. While uniquely specific, “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” is guaranteed to lift spirits and inspire listeners to strut their stuff with newfound confidence.

16. Single Again by Trina

From her 2008 album, Still Da Baddest, "Single Again" by Trina remains a definitive breakup anthem. The song's Miami flavor and southern beat encapsulate the freedom that comes with being single. The rapper’s unapologetic celebration of singlehood resonates with listeners, making it a timeless track for anyone navigating the aftermath of a breakup. Even years after its release, "Single Again" continues to uplift and inspire those reclaiming their strength and identity post-breakup.

17. I’m Single by Lil Wayne featuring Drake

Lil Wayne's "I'm Single," narrates the story of a woman who wants a committed relationship while her romantic interest wants to keep things casual with benefits. The song's mellow, introspective feel depicts the emotional conflict between craving companionship and cherishing autonomy. The rapper's insightful lyrics and laid-back delivery highlight his inner conflict and the woman's frustration. From Lil Wayne’s 2010 album, I Am Not A Human Being, the track openly explores relationship dynamics, which resonates with fans in similar situations.