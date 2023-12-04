Image Image Credit Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The world's unrivaled entertainment capital is found in the heart of the desert, where the pulse of R&B and Hip Hop can be heard through its neon-lit streets. Since the 1940s, Las Vegas, Nevada has been a playground for musical legends, providing them with extended engagements to showcase their talent. While residencies may appear to be a recent tradition, they have a rich history that is deeply ingrained in the city's nightlife.

The opulent resorts that host these performances include Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and the Wynn Las Vegas. Megastars from Frank Sinatra to Celine Dion, right on down to Usher, have taken the stage at these iconic venues to captivate audiences with unforgettable performances.

From historic theaters to cutting-edge arenas, Vegas residencies offer a diverse range of experiences, but these are the ones no one will ever forget! Let's shine a spotlight on some Hip Hop and R&B artists whose Vegas shows have gone down in history below.

1. Usher

During his residency, Usher was Las Vegas' most explosive performer. Every night, he wowed the audience with his roller-skating moves, mesmerizing vocals and intriguing dance routines. His performances even included viral moments in which he serenaded lucky audience members and showered them with his undeniable charm. Not to mention clever touches — such as Ush Bucks and unforgettable pole-dancer scenes — transformed each show into a spectacle. After fascinating audiences night after night, his residency was extended until the end of 2023. By the time Usher was preparing to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, it was clear that he had made a lasting mark on the Strip.

2. John Legend

From April to October 2022, John Legend’s "Love In Las Vegas" residency included 24 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater. While featuring many classic hits, the setlist also included solo piano performances of tracks — particularly "Nervous," which received millions views on YouTube. Beyond the music, the show focused on Legend's remarkable journey, from his church roots to his latest offering. With a retrospective look at his entire career, the residency captured the essence of the award-winning artist’s musical evolution.

3. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' nickname could be "Mr. Las Vegas." The “Locked Out of Heaven” crooner has had various Vegas residencies since 2013 — both solo and with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic — with a nearly seven-year headlining show at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Though that stretch was supposed to end in August 2023, Mars’ set continued until New Year’s Eve 2023, and his “Live In Las Vegas” residency also extended.

4. Janet Jackson

The great Janet Jackson visited Las Vegas in 2019 for a brief but memorable residency. Her 18-date “Metamorphosis” show at the Park Theater was a success, grossing $13 million and selling 76,813 tickets, according to Billboard's Boxscore. The second leg, which ran from July 24 to Aug. 17 of that year, generated an impressive $8.9 million in ticket sales alone. Fans were treated to a spectacular showcase of her iconic hits, including timeless classics like "That's The Way Love Goes" and "All For You" as well as electrifying favorites like "Nasty," "If," "Control" and "The Pleasure Principle."

5. Jennifer Lopez

Held at Planet Hollywood, “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" reached a significant milestone when its ticket sales surpassed $1 million, making it the highest gross in the hotel’s history. As usual, the seasoned performer’s audience was packed with familiar celebrity faces, which added to the thrilling atmosphere. J. Lo’s residency was an endless supply of nights to remember as she dazzled in seven stunning outfits. The star-studded guest list for the superstar’s emotional final show included icons such as Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, Anthony Anderson, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish and more. It had all the elements of a truly unforgettable evening.

6. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's highly anticipated residency, "The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas," kicked off on April 12, 2024 at the Dolby Live. In a heartwarming gesture, Carey and Live Nation Las Vegas decided to donate $1 from each ticket sold to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. The residency honors the anniversary of her iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

7. Wu-Tang Clan

Hailing from New York City, the renowned Wu-Tang Clan made history once more as the first Hip Hop group to secure a regular theater gig in Las Vegas. The collective, led by RZA, broke out with the classic "Bring Da Ruckus," and from there, the group gave rise to hits like the infectious funk of "Da Mystery of Chessboxin'," the electrifying "Wu Tang: 7th Chamber" and the gritty punch of their debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." Their show, titled "Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency," shows how far they’ve come as now-OGs in the rap game.

8. Jodeci

Their sultry performances for “The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency” take fans on a nostalgic journey back to the ’90s. After kicking off the night with classics like "Forever My Lady" and "Come & Talk to Me," Jodeci seamlessly blends new tracks like "Every Moment" and "Checkin For You" with their more timeless offerings. To the audience’s delight, the group showcases their evolution as artists, and the venue’s intimate setting enhances the experience.

9. Diana Ross

In 1970, Diana Ross said her final goodbye to The Supremes with a show at the now-demolished Frontier Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Fast forward to 2015, and the legend returned triumphantly to the Strip to take the stage at The Venetian for her "The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade" residency. With her decades-long career, the Motown artist took concertgoers on a spectacular journey through R&B history and performed hit after hit from her extensive repertoire. With classics like "You Can't Hurry Love" and "Stop! In The Name Of Love" to her timeless solo records like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "I'm Coming Out," Ross evoked sweet nostalgia.

10. Anita Baker

Anita Baker rocked the Strip with historic residencies in 2021 and 2022, but the Queen of Quiet Storm remained a figure in Sin City. When Live Nation announced her 2023 residency, fans went crazy. Baker brought her timeless classics like “Sweet Love,” “Just Because” and “You Bring Me Joy” to Las Vegas as part of the “Songstress Tour,” which began in February 2023.