Aries, the fire sign that's represented by the ram, is associated with qualities such as passion, energy, courage and spontaneity. When these traits are channeled into the realms of rhythm and blues — and all related genres — it creates a dynamic and captivating result.

In an interview with Billboard, the late soul icon Aretha Franklin spoke on her astrological designation and how it molded her relationship with music mogul Clive Davis. "We usually agree on pretty much everything," she said. "He’s an Aries like me, for whatever that’s worth, and [Babyface] is an Aries, too, so there’s a lot of fire going on here. But it works. We’re all pretty much in agreement."

In addition to being creative and passionate on wax, Aries artists make sure to command that same attention when they perform. The biggest names from the sign often possess a magnetic stage presence that draws audiences in with their charisma, confidence and infectious energy.

Here is REVOLT’s list of 13 Aries singers who are tried and true frontrunners in entertainment.

1. Halle Bailey

Already known for her work alongside sister Chlöe Bailey, Halle is quickly becoming a bona fide superstar all on her own. Born on March 27, 2000, the Atlanta songstress captivated audiences of all ages as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. More recently, she's been prepping fans for a debut solo album with soulful drops like "Angel" and "In Your Hands."

2. Mariah Carey

It’s true: The queen of Christmas is a proud Aries. Born on March 27, 1969, Mariah Carey has rocked her R&B crown for decades as one of the genre’s most successful artists to date. She is one of the most prominent singers in the game thanks to her incredible vocal range, chart-topping hits and significant influence on music.

3. PinkPantheress

Born on April 18, 2001, PinkPantheress is quickly rising in the ranks as a boundary-pushing artist with her unique voice and genre-bending production. Funny enough, the Heaven Knows talent made her feelings about the zodiac sign clear when Nylon asked if she believed in astrology. “No, I don’t,” she told the publication.

4. Summer Walker

The voice behind Over It and Still Over It opened up about her qualities in an interview with NME. “I’m a vulnerable, open person. I’m an empath, so I’m really emotional and s**t,” Summer Walker told the magazine before revealing her sun, moon and rising signs. “I’m an Aries, Aquarius [and] Sagittarius... My teacher showed me this website that helps map your chart that I like to reference all the time because it makes hella sense.” Walker was born on April 11, 1996.

5. Jacquees

“Get you [an] Aries,” Jacquees notably tweeted to his followers once. Born on April 15, 1994, the Georgia star and Cash Money Records signee has been wowing fans with releases like 4275 and the defiantly titled King of R&B. His most recent body of work, 2022’s Sincerely For You, boasted collaborations alongside the likes of Future, 6LACK, Tory Lanez and 21 Savage.

6. Ty Dolla Sign

If your favorite Hip Hop or R&B artist dropped an album within the past decade, there’s a strong chance that Ty Dolla Sign had a hand in its creation. The prolific California star, born on April 13, 1982, continues to craft hits for others and for himself, most recently as part of ¥$ with Kanye West. It’s a safe bet to say that there’s plenty more coming from Ty Dolla Sign in the future.

7. Diana Ross

As the lead singer of The Supremes and later as a successful solo artist, Diana Ross has made an indelible mark on R&B and pop music. Her distinctive voice and captivating stage presence have earned her numerous accolades and a place in music history. The “I’m Coming Out” songstress, born on March 26, 1944, has won eight American Music Awards and two Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

8. Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar uses his Aries traits to infuse R&B and soulful melodies with a palpable intensity. The Canadian singer-songwriter, born on April 5, 1995, draws listeners into his emotional landscape with raw honesty and vulnerability. His songs often explore themes of love, relationships and personal growth, reflecting the fiery determination and fearless self-expression characteristic of his astrological sign. Perfect examples of this can easily be found in critically acclaimed offerings like Freudian and his latest, Never Enough.

9. Akon

Before he skyrocketed into the global stratosphere, Senegalese American talent Akon — born on April 16, 1973 — delivered a special brand of Hip Hop soul with his classic LPs Trouble and Konvicted. The projects collectively came with collaborations alongside the likes of Styles P, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and T-Pain. Similarly to his peers Flo Rida and Pitbull, the “Locked Up” singer saw new levels of fame as he experimented with several international vibes later in his career.

10. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is the embodiment of classic soul. Born on March 26, 1991, the Washington, D.C. songstress solidified her place amongst the R&B greats with her critically acclaimed LPs Shea Butter Baby and age/sex/location. During a short interview with Rosa Jad from "Rosa’s Risky Rotation," Lennox humorously admitted her biggest Aries trait when it comes to relationships. “I’m too honest to the point where I don’t have a boyfriend right now,” she stated.

11. Chaka Khan

As another true R&B legend on this list, Chaka Khan — born on March 23, 1953 — once described herself as “an Aries on the cusp of Pisces, [but] not a full-on, thick, crazy Aries.” Throughout her career, the platinum and gold-certified vocalist won many awards, including 10 Grammys, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

12. Al Green

On his third studio LP, Al Green Gets Next to You, the gospel and R&B icon gave listeners a clever description of his star qualities on the infectious “I’m A Ram.” On the classic cut, the Arkansas native — born on April 13, 1946 — sang, “I'm a ram, yes I am, and I'm as stubborn as I can be / I'm a ram, yes I am, now try to get next to me.”

13. Jill Scott

Born on April 4, 1972, Jilly from Philly has been entertaining fans as both an actress and one of the rawest singers and poets in the game. Her Words and Sounds album trilogy continues to stand the test of time, especially when lyrics from those projects are heard live on stage. More recent efforts like the chart-topping Woman were no less impactful.